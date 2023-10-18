Editor Of Banned Book With “Seditious” Jata Negara Artwork Released By Police

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On Monday (16 October), Kean Wong, the editor of Rebirth: Reformasi, Resistance, and Hope in New Malaysia, was arrested by the police while renewing his passport at the Kelana Jaya immigration office.

Wong, who is based in Australia, was released on Tuesday (17 October) following the end of his remand period.

Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department (CID) director, Shuhaily Zain said that the case is being investigated under the Sedition Act 1948, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1948, and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1948.

Shuhaily said the investigation is still ongoing and advised the public not to make any speculation that might interfere with the process.

At the time of Wong’s arrest, local publisher Gerakbudaya issued a statement of support and solidarity.

However, the publisher also voiced concern over the nature of Wong’s arrest after three years.

Why was Kean Wong arrested?

Wong was arrested due to the controversial cover design of the book when it was first published and subsequently banned in 2020.

The book cover featured a version of the country’s coat of arms, the Jata Negara, that was illustrated with a naked child and flanked by two tigers with humanoid faces stepping on a crocodile.

The artwork was based on a painting by local artist Shia Yih Yiing and the artwork had been showcased at a local art exhibition in 2014 with no issues.

At the time of the controversy, the publisher Gerakbudaya apologised and clarified it had no intention of insulting or ridiculing the national emblem.

Lawyers of Liberty criticised the investigation, saying the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 only prohibited the use of the official coat of arms without written permission from the minister.

