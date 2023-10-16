[Watch] RMAF Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Subang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video was earlier shared of a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Beechcraft Super King Air B200T making an emergency landing at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang today.

It has been circulating on social media over the past two hours.

The video was initially posted on TikTok by @MrTurboProp and reshared on Twitter by @abdulazimazhar.

In the video, the plane was seen veering off the airport’s runway, believed to be after one of its landing gears failed to extend.

The RMAF, in a statement confirmed the incident, saying it happened at 1pm.

The No 16 Squadron plane was carrying four crew members who were undergoing training from the Subang Air Force Base.

There were no injuries reported.

RMAF said they will be investigating to find out what caused the plane to resort to an emergency landing.

