Young BMX Rider Looking For Sponsors To Compete In Japan

Malaysian kids are known to be talented. For eight year old Muhammad Afi Arsyad, he is now reaching out to the Malaysian people to help him financially, so he can represent the country at the BMX Flatland Contest C3 Jam Kato 2023 that is happening in Hyogo, Japan from 10 to 13 November.

According to the National Cycling Federation of Malaysia, a team of two cyclists and a coach will be sent to Japan to represent the country.

The two cyclists are Sheikh Muhammad Taslim who is ranked 25th in the world and Afi who is ranked 2nd in Malaysia in the BMX Freestyle category.

The cost of attending the competition is RM10,000.

Speaking to TRP, Afi’s dad Hairul Azmi said they secured a sponsorship from an association known as Folobmx for their flight and accommodation in Japan.

However, Afi still requires a fund of RM2,000 which will be used for the preparations for the competition.

Muhammad Afi Arsyad

Afi is a freestyle BMX cyclist who started participating in the FLATLAND BMX sport from the age of 6 and started competing at 7.

He learned his tricks and moves from his father, who is also a Flatland BMX rider. Besides that, he also learned his tricks from senior riders and through YouTube videos.

Afi was invited to participate in the BMX Flatland Competition by the event organiser Yosuke Uno, who is also the founder of AresBike Japan.

Before this, Afi participated in various competitions such as Rocket Garage 3.0 (1st place), Malaysian National Championship (2nd place), and Seven Scapes (3rd place).

Those who wish to help the little rider can contact his father at 01121160239.

