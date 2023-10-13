Palestinians In Malaysia March In Protest Of Israeli Aggression In Gaza

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The war between Palestine and Israel has been ongoing for many years and the recent spate of violence has shaken the world.

At noon today, more than 150 Palestinians who live in Malaysia marched to the Al-Syakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) to condemn the Israeli aggression in their country.

To demonstrate their support for the cause, the group had earlier congregated at the Palestinian Embassy on Jalan U-Thant, as reported by NST.

From Jalan U-Thant, they marched down Jalan Ampang to the mosque in the KLCC park.

Representatives from Qatar, Oman, and Iran’s embassies joined them in expressing their solidarity for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who have been under Israeli assault since 7 October.

According to a tweet by Bernama TV, Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, DAPSY chairman gave a speech at the National Mosque compound’s Gaza Solidarity Gathering.

Ketua Jawatankuasa Eksekutif Kebangsaan Sosialis Pemuda DAP (DAPSY), Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen berucap pada Himpunan Solidariti Bersama Gaza di Pekarangan Masjid Negara. pic.twitter.com/zKhqBUaJ6V — BERNAMA TV 🇲🇾 (@BernamaTV) October 13, 2023

According to information obtained, numerous non-governmental organisations (NGO) would also join the gathering after Friday prayers as a show of support.

Furthermore, there was a convoy of cars seen driving in Bukit Bintang while waving the Palestinian flag to show their support for the country earlier this week.

As reported by Malay Mail, the protest today was organised by members of PAS. Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, also asked Muslims worldwide to participate in peaceful protests at certain mosques in an internal memo.

“You are requested to mobilise, command and organise the attendance of members, advocates, PAS supporters, and Muslims under your administrations from the levels of branches, divisions, and wings to attend in force to such gatherings,” the memo stated.

Spotted at the gathering is former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who has always been vocal on the plight of the Palestinians.

