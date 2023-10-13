2024 Budget: Government Committed To Alleviate Rakyat’s Woes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in tabling the 2024 Budget in Parliament today announced various initiatives to solve the rakyat’s problems.

Allocations will be set aside to fix and maintain roads, public toilets as well as street lights.

RM2.8 million will be allocated for the maintenance of federal roads and bridges with RM300 million dedicated for G1 to G4 contractors.

This fund has been set aside due to the rise in accidents caused by road conditions.

“Road accidents continue to contribute to high death toll. A decade ago, we recorded an average of over 6,000 deaths due to road accidents. Most recently, of course, the tragic incident that claimed the lives of six in a family on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat Bandar Muadzam touched many and the whole country mourned. Road safety aspects will continue to be given primary consideration.”

He also stated that the government is committed to acting within 24 hours once complaints of potholes on the roads in the federal capital are received.

Besides that, RM100 million is allocated to maintain the streetlights which includes replacing the light bulbs with LED as it can save electricity up to 60%.

RM50 million is also set aside for the same objective for local government (PBT) areas all over the country.

Furthermore, RM50 million is allocated to fix areas with high accident rates. This includes upgrading existing traffic lights to smart traffic lights on Federal roads to help alleviate traffic congestion.

Other than this, a sum of RM150 million will be provided to maintain and repair public toilets in 150 PBT areas all across the country.

Furthermore, he also stated that the people’s economy will continue to be lifted and dignified.

“I’m still with the same determination that I want this country to be known by facilities, stalls, and shops that are clean, beautiful, and safe. I guarantee that the welfare of hawkers and traders in the markets will continue to be maintained to ensure comfort for them and visitors.”

For this, the hawker centre and public market infrastructure in 150 PBT areas will be repaired and upgraded with an allocation of RM110 million.

The government targets 10,000 stalls and small shops to be upgraded with an allocation of RM10 million.

Other than that, with an allocated budget of RM50 million, 4,000 new business space units that are uniform, cosy, and secure will be constructed.

Additionally, the government promised to exempt Malaysian traders from kiosk rental payments for the first six months.

There will also be upgrades to the commercial facilities by MARA, Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad (PUNB), Urban Development Corporation (UDA) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

