Aqil Naufal Can’t Wait To Play Football With Friends After Getting Prosthetic Leg

11-year-old Muhammad Aqil Naufal Zaharin, who recently received a prosthetic leg donated by the Youth and Sports Ministry, said he couldn’t wait to go for football training.

The student of Sekolah Kebangssan Felda Lepar Utara 1 said he couldn’t wait to play football and participate in curricular activities with his friends in school.

Aqil told Kosmo the prosthetic leg felt comfortable to wear. It was his first time wearing a prosthetic leg so he’s now getting used to wearing it to school and while playing with friends.

His family was grateful for the help from the government. Aqil’s uncle said Aqil excitedly ran and jumped around at home when he received the prosthetic leg.

Aqil inspired many people just by running

Aqil made the news after a viral video showed him running on crutches while hopping on one leg to the finish line.

He was competing in a 100m race at the Jerantut district Special Education Athletics Championships on 23 August 2023 while a teacher ran alongside him to cheer him on.

He was praised by Malaysians for his determination and will.

His feat also caught the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. During the 2024 Budget presentation, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said Aqil’s story was inspiring as he “showed enthusiasm for his passion despite his challenges.”

Anwar announced that Aqil’s dream of playing football has also come true with help from the government and support from the Malaysian Association of Football for the Disabled (Mafa).

Anwar also announced that RM12 million has been allocated to the National Sports Council to train and prepare para-athletes for international para-sports events.

