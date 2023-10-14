From Crappy To Classy: RM150 Million To Revolutionize Public Toilets

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a groundbreaking move, the Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) has secured a staggering allocation of RM150 million to revolutionize the world of public toilets.

This unprecedented funding highlights the attention given to the KPKT’s campaign for pristine public restrooms, catching the eye of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Minister Nga Kor Ming, beaming with pride, exclaimed that this is a record-breaking moment and never before has such a colossal sum been dedicated to public toilet construction.

Speaking to the media in Parliament’s hallowed halls after the Budget 2024 presentation on Friday (13 October), the DAP top brass expressed his elation at this encouraging allocation.

Commending the Prime Minister’s budget announcement, Nga lauded the Ministry’s relentless efforts to tackle delayed projects over the past 10 months.

Nga also expressed his delight at successfully rescuing 256 unfinished building projects worth a staggering RM23.7 billion.

This achievement is a testament to the Ministry’s tireless efforts, and Nga expressed his satisfaction that their hard work is finally paying off.

KPKT merakamkan setinggi2 penghargaan & jutaan terima kasih kpd YAB PMX @anwaribrahim yg sudi memberi peruntukan tambahan RM237juta utk kementerian @kpkt_gov melaksanakan pelbagai inisitiaf membela nasib rakyat termasuk pembinaan MyKiosk,rumah mesra rakyat, naik taraf Pasar dlL. pic.twitter.com/ineTGPc8ze — Nga Kor Ming (@NgaKorMing) October 13, 2023

Furthermore, the Ministry has received additional allocations to safeguard the rights of homebuyers.

The Prime Minister has also allocated an impressive RM100 million to uplift new Chinese villages and another RM50 million for non-Islamic religious sites, including Chinese temples. Nga on the government’s commitment to inclusivity and cultural preservation

A Flush of Freshness is Coming Your Way

Highlighting the budget as a driving force for advancement, Nga emphasized that KPKT is ready to transform its vision of well-maintained roads, well-lit pathways, reliable water connections, pristine restrooms, and safe communities into reality.

In recognition of this monumental achievement, the Ministry also will bestow the coveted annual “Toilet Award” next month.

The nation eagerly awaits the unveiling of the prestigious Toilet Award and looks forward to witnessing the transformative impact of this monumental investment in lavatory excellence.

Previously, Nga’s ministry put forward the proposal to allocate RM300 million towards the construction of BMW toilets (Bersih, Menawan, Wangi) in Budget 2024.

Dirty public toilets are a long-standing issue in Malaysia, and there are various reasons why this problem persists.

It is important for both the government and the public to work together to improve hygiene and maintain cleanliness in public facilities.

punca tandas awam kotor dan cara mengatasinya pic.twitter.com/osuUndGqGB — bangman (@aimansalim_) September 7, 2018

