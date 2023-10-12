Rice Supply Scam In Kedah: MB Stresses State Government Not Involved

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It is a known fact that Malaysia is facing a rice crisis currently and many households are affected by it.

However, as revealed, there are some companies taking advantage of the situation.

Recently, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) uncovered a scam where a rice supply firm in Kedah was suspected of being involved in a fraudulent operation that affected the sale and distribution of the country’s essential food item.

As reported by NST, citing sources, approximately seven years ago, the company obtained a rice supply contract from a state-owned agriculture company for Peninsular Malaysia that was worth over RM100 million yearly.

According to the contract, the business reportedly obtained a bank loan for the project to the tune of RM30 million.

“The company’s director allegedly conspired with a board member of the state-owned company to confirm the purchase and delivery of approximately 28,000 tonnes of rice per year, valued at over RM100 million, but the supply was never made,” said the source.

The case is now being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 as confirmed by MACC senior investigation director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim.

Meanwhile, the Kedah state government has been criticised and accused of being involved in the scam.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor reacted by giving those responsible 24 hours to withdraw their accusations.

Sanusi said failure would result in him ordering lawyer to initiate legal action against anyone who didn’t remove social media posts linking the state GLC or state government officials to the scam involving the rice supply, as reported by NST.

“They have made horrendous allegations without checking facts. We are giving them 24 hours to withdraw the postings that implicated the scandal involving locally produced rice with Kedah GLC or any leaders in Kedah.”

“Failing which, we will instruct our lawyers to take legal action,” he said in a press conference at Wisma Darul Aman yesterday.

Sanusi also warned critics not to use the state as a convenient fall guy for the present white rice supply situation.

“Lately, there is a tendency whenever there is a failure at the ministry level, they seem to try to find a scapegoat to pin the blame on the state government and this includes with media reports,” he said, as reported by NST.

He added that it was implied that Kedah failed to manage the supply of paddy and rice, even though the federal government, namely the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, is in charge of this issue.

