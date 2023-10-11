Latest Updates On Water Disruption In Klang Valley

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has provided updates on the asset upgrading, maintenance and replacement works in Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant as well as the water supply disruption due to the temporary shutdown at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1), Sungai Selangor Phase 2 (SSP2), Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) and Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plants (WTP) following an odour pollution incident at Sungai Selangor.

Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant

The asset upgrading, maintenance and replacement works in Sungai Langat WTP have been completed.

However, there was a minor technical difficulty on site, and Air Selangor is working to solve it. Clean and safe treated water supply has been distributed through alternative sources in stages to consumers.

The duration of the water supply recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the location and distance of consumers’ premises.

Water supply is still expected to fully recover at 12 pm, 12 October (Thursday).

SSP1, SSP2, SSP3 dan Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant

Regarding the latest status of water supply disruption due to the temporary shutdown at SSP1, SSP2, SSP3 and Rantau Panjang WTP following an odour pollution incident at Sungai Selangor, as of 6am, the recovery status of the water supply in the affected areas has reached 67.0%.

Water supply is still expected to fully recover at 12am, 12 October.

Air Selangor advised consumers who have and will receive their water supply to let the tap flow until it is clear before using.

Air Selangor hopes that consumers who have received water supply will use water prudently to ensure that the recovery process in the affected areas runs smoothly Air Selangor, in a statement on 11 October, 8am

