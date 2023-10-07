[Watch] Policeman’s Quick Action Saves XTrail Driver From Drowning In KL Flash Floods

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video clip has gone viral showing the quick action of a traffic policeman helping the driver of a Nissan X-Trail in yesterday’s flash floods in Kuala Lumpur.

The video was shared by the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT KL).

Continuous rain yesterday evening resulted in flash floods in several parts of the city centre, including Jalan Chan Sow Lin.

Near the tunnel heading towards Jalan Pudu, a Nissan X-Trail driver was stranded in flood waters.

In a statement, JSPT KL said Lance Corporal Muhammad Afizul Ismail immediately rushed to rescue the 27-year-old driver.

It can be seen in the video that Muhammad Afizul was not only wading in the water but eventually had to swim.

His quick action ensured the driver was brought to safety.

The fate of the XTrail however remains unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, on Jalan Tun HS Lee, two traffic control unit members, Corporal Syed Syafiq Syed Salim and Lance Corporal Shahril Kamaruzaman helped to clear a clogged drain in order to make the road passable to vehicles.

