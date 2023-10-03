Netizens Rip Into Rais Hussin’s “Twitter” History After Appointment As MRANTI CEO

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Datuk Rais Husin Mohamed Arif has been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of MRANTI Corporation Sdn Bhd, a government-linked company (GLC) under the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Rais fills the void left behind by Dzuleira Abu Bakar who stepped down last June to assume the role as CEO of SKS Airways on 15 September.

Rais was previously the chairman of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), an agency under the Communications and Digital Ministry, in 2020 for three years.

Netizens are having none of it

News of his recent promotion in MRANTI Corp and his “unsatisfactory” track record in MDEC had netizens gunning for him and digging up his past problematic tweets. They did not believe that he deserved the post of MRANTI Corp’s CEO due to the things he had said before.

Twitter users pointed out the time Rais encouraged Malaysians not to buy from e-commerce sites such as Lazada and Shopee in order to support struggling small business owners during the pandemic.

At the time, netizens criticised his take because most small businesses are also selling on Lazada and Shopee to make ends meet.

Netizens also brought up the tweet where he promoted a dubious Covid-19 remedy known as the Corona Kashayam.

The Kashayam drink made out of turmeric, cloves, lemon, and ginger was supposedly touted by an allopathic doctor to cure a disease spread by a virus.

On 15 January 2021, Twitter removed that particular tweet for promoting an unsubstantiated Covid-19 cure.

Datuk Rais Husin Mohamed Arif, previously the MDEC chairman, is now the CEO of MRANTI Corporation Sdn Bhd. Image: Malay Mail

Rais’s ability to fact-check information online was further scrutinized when he fell for a hoax video about a Garuda Indonesia aeroplane.

The animated video allegedly made it seem like the aeroplane safely landed in Marhhad, Iran, with all the passengers aboard uninjured.

Rais only realized his error after netizens pointed out that it was from a flight simulation software called ‘X-Plane 11.’ Rais then tweeted a response to debunk the video.

This video of a ‘Garuda Indonesia plane’ has been computer-generated. Fact check. Datuk Rais Husin Mohamed Arif wrote on Twitter.

In addition to these issues, Rais had allegedly criticised several politicians publicly through his Twitter account.

In one of the screenshots, he claimed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, have brought nothing to the country for 33 years.

He also alleged that former prime minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamed reinvented Malaysia while bringing up Anwar’s past sodomy allegations.

In another tweet, Rais had also claimed that politicians such as Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin and former DAP political secretary Dyana Sofia as traitors to the religion, race, and nation.

Due to his problematic actions in the past, netizens demanded to know what’s the justification for giving Rais the job to head MRANTI Corp, a research accelerator for technology and innovation.

