Police To Investigate Howard Lee For Alleged Misuse Of Quranic Verse In TikTok Video

Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee Chuan How is being questioned by the police after he allegedly used Quranic verses in a TikTok video to urge Muslims to support the unity government.

In his TikTok video, Lee allegedly misinterpreted the meaning of verse 59, surah an-Nisa (the fourth chapter of the Quran). The video has since been taken down after the uproar.

Jalinan Bersatu Sahabat (Jabat), a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), lodged a police report against Lee at the Manjoi police station in Ipoh.

Perak Jabat president Amiruddin Mohd Daud said the holy verses of the Quran should only be interpreted by experts in the field and not non-Muslims.

According to the New Straits Times, an initial report against Lee was made at the Jalan Tun Razak police station in Kuala Lumpur.

Screenshot of Howard Lee’s TikTok video. Image: Howard Lee/TikTok

What did people say?

Lee’s actions have been criticised by various parties and figures. Perak PAS Youth Chief Hafez Sabri said Lee’s speech was superficial and contained elements of extreme provocation against the purity of Islam.

Hafez claimed Lee’s actions can be considered an offence under the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 223 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Perikatan Nasional election director and Kedah Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor also called on the police to investigate Lee over the allegations.

He said the police should conduct the investigation before Muslims get angered and start protesting in Kuala Lumpur.

Sanusi referred to the case of Ahok, a Chinese-ethnic Christian former governor of Jakarta, who was sentenced to two years in prison for blasphemy in Indonesia. He said Ahok and Lee have no grounds nor qualifications to interpret the Quran.

Previously, Sanusi was also hauled by the authorities for his speech touching on 3R (race, religion, and royalty) issues.

As such, he criticised the authorities for the double standards in regard to their treatment of Lee and him.

He said Lee is still in New York following the government delegation while he was hauled at 3am for the 3R investigation last time.

Meanwhile, Perak DAP leader Prof Dr Abdul Aziz Bari defended Lee, citing that Lee is not governed under Islamic laws in the country as he’s non-Muslim.

Screenshot of Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee in an interview with CodeBlue. Image: TRP File.

Howard Lee made the news before

Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee previously went viral after he allegedly behaved arrogantly during an interview with CodeBlue’s news editor Boo Su-Lynn.

Lee was asked for his opinions regarding the public healthcare workers’ strike that was taking place at the time.

He was also criticised for putting on a British-like accent during the interview. Lee studied locally in Malaysia until primary 6 before continuing his secondary education in the United Kingdom.

He completed his BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council) National Diploma in Science at Great Yarmouth FE College in the East of England.

