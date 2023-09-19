9 Years Since Stabbing Incident, Former UiTM Student Now Doing Well

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Twitter’s “craziest college drama” thread brought back an old incident where a student was stabbed five times in the chest during a robbery.

The student, Siti Irina Ridzwan, commented on a sharing of the incident, saying it has been nine years since it happened.

She said after the stabbing, she was discharged from hospital after a week and recovered by about 80 per cent after a month.

She added that at the time, she was too weak to reply to all those who wished her well but hoped it wasn’t too late to thank them now.

From the Twitter thread, it is learned that the incident happened in her final year at the Lendu Universiti Institut Teknologi Mara (UiTM), just a few weeks before final exam.

Twitter user @mrmnzr, her batchmate, shared that despite getting stabbed in a robbery attempt at her rented house, the student managed to sit for exams.

Then budak batch i masa final year,rumah sewa dia kena rompak,masuk dr tingkap bilik dia…dia sedar and melawan and she was stabbed in the chest tak silap..tht was few weeks before final exam..but she survived AND sat for the exam AND graduated first class honours ye😮😮 https://t.co/4WHmDWvKta — YamVaxxed&Boosted (@mrmnzr) September 17, 2023

He also said that she fought with the robber.

The student went on to attain the vice chancellor’s award and pursued further education at UiTM in Shah Alam where she graduated with first class honours.

When asked about the robbery, she shared that the robbers broke in to her rented house while she was asleep.

What happened 9 years ago?

In a news report, the robber, who was a car repossessor, pleaded guilty to causing harm in an attempted robbery at an apartment block in Lendu.

His name was Rahim Othman and he was 20 at the time.

He was accused of breaking into Siti Irina’s apartment at 5.30am on 10 September, 2014.

Rahim was sentenced to eight years in prison and two strokes of the rotan.

His accomplice, 40-years-old, Amir Fusyairi Ahmad Anuar meanwhile pleaded not guilty.

It was reported that when she was startled by the presence of a man in her bedroom, she fought him off. He stabbed her but at first she thought she was just being punched. The man managed to escape and only after realising there was a lot of blood did she cry out for help.

Craziest college drama

The “craziest college drama” thread was started by @hourlymalaytwt. It blew up and since 14 September has amassed over 65 million views.

Many reacted to it, sharing their own experiences in college, ranging from drug busts, ghost stories to sexual harassment.

One user however offered a different take.

my mom should be lucky I be sleeping a lot duduk uni https://t.co/27UmPAv3WZ — nuha (@notlilbatty) September 15, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.