[Watch] Teacher Uses Sign Language To “Sing” Jalur Gemilang So Students Understand Lyrics

A teacher at a public special education school in Kuantan won praise from netizens after he used sign language while singing the Jalur Gemilang song during a school celebration.

In the video posted by TikTok user @namakulin22, the teacher was dressed in Baju Melayu and excitedly performed on stage at the school’s Merdeka Day celebration.

It was said he used sign language while singing the patriotic song so his hearing-impaired students could understand the song lyrics.

Netizens praised the teacher for thinking about his students and for accommodating their needs so they felt included in the celebration.

Some also expressed hope that sign language would be taught in schools as a basic language in the future.

The meaningful video managed to inspire some people to start learning sign language too.

Where to learn sign language in Malaysia?

In Malaysia, the main language of Malaysia’s deaf community is Bahasa Isyarat Malaysia (BIM) and it’s the official sign language recognized by the government. Bahasa Isyarat Malaysia is used in broadcasts and announcements as well.

If you’re interested in picking up BIM as an extra language, there are classes available in the city.

Here are some of the places that usually hold the sign language classes:

You can also learn on your own in private, whether through private tutoring or consulting free resources online such as Elma Production on YouTube.

