Ever Wondered What It’s Like Being An SPM Invigilator? Wonder No More, Deets Inside

Members of the public can apply to be exam invigilators for the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, says the Education Ministry.

This is the first time the role has been open to members of the public. The initiative was introduced to help reduce the workload of teachers, as announced by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek on 17 February.

Based on the ministry’s Facebook post, the applications to be an invigilator are open from 12 September to 31 October 2023.

Interested applicants can submit their application forms to the state education director HERE.

Successful applicants who are shortlisted as volunteers will then be scheduled for interviews at any nearby district education office. The volunteer invigilator role comes with an allowance.

The SPM examination this year will be held from 5 December 2023 to 7 March 2024.

Invigilators in the exam hall. For illustration purposes. Image: TRP File

Who can become a volunteer invigilator?

The invigilator role is only open to people who are:

Malaysians

Aged 18 to 65

Possess at least an SPM qualification or its equivalent

No criminal record or court actions

Have own transport

The ministry also listed five applicant categories, namely:

Retired government employees

Students at higher education institutes, teacher training institutes, or foundation or matriculation graduates

Teachers at state government religious secondary schools, private schools, or Mara Junior Science Colleges

Government contract workers

Non-government employees or retired government and private sector employees

Further information can be obtained at the state education departments, or by emailing the Examination Board at khidmatbantu.lp@moe.gov.my.

