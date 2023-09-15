[Watch] Woman Rescued After Making ‘Signal For Help’ Hand Gesture At A Carnival In PJ: Found To Be A Victim Of Domestic Abuse

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, A TikTok user Hazrul (@hazrulhaliliceokaw), shared a video showing a woman trying to seek for help in public at Kaboom Karnival in Petaling Jaya last weekend.

Initially, the woman seemed like the other carnival-goers just strolling with her partner and standing in front of booths.

However, the user noticed her showing the “Signal For Help” gesture with her hands while setting up his booth.

At the time, it was believed that the woman’s boyfriend was just a few feet away from her.

She repeatedly used the signal behind her shirt to alert passersby and succesfully made eye contact with Hazrul and a few people near him.

Hazrul claimed that the woman’s body had signs of being abused and bruised.

Sensing the situation, Hazrul approached the woman before she revealed what happened to her.

The woman claimed that she was abused by her boyfriend who was under the influence of drugs. She even told him that she was tied and scalded by hot boiling water before.

After he heard the story, Hazrul immediately called the police and asked for the other Kaboom Karnival crew to help catch the suspected abuser.

The suspect tried to avoid the crew but they managed to stall him until the police arrived and the victim was successfully rescued. Alhamdulillah, the suspect was caught. Good job guys. Hazrul, TikTok user

In another video update, Hazrul was also called to the police station to provide a statement as a witness.

The father of the victim also contacted him through WhatsApp and expressed his gratitude to him for coming forward with the report, leading to the apprehension of the suspect.

Alhamdulillah, we have fulfilled our responsibility by providing a statement. May the police and the family proceed with the necessary investigations. Let us continue to help where needed. Hazrul, TikTok user

At the same time, Hazrul also advised everyone to defend your rights if you’re a victim of domestic abuse.

The “Signal For Help” hand gesture needs attention

The hand signals during emergencies are discreet calls for help and it usually involves victims of abuse.

Everyone should be aware of this signal so they can immediately assist the victims if they see it being used, either online or physically.

According to All Women’s Action Society (AWAM), a feminist non-profit organization that focuses on helping victims of gender-based violence in Malaysia, if you see these signs, here’s what you should do:

Stay calm and make sure the victim’s safety is guaranteed. Pretend there’s nothing going on if the abuser is there. Ask them about their safety discreetly by using simple “yes” or “no” questions. If they really need your help, only then do what’s necessary. Call the AWAM hotline and give them support in the ways that they want. Remember, stay calm and don’t be pushy!

However, Awam also said that if the signal is used repeatedly in real immediate threats (like the case above), it’s best to call the police.

Awam mentioned that in cases of domestic violence at home like in the video below, immediately calling the police might actually increase the risk of violence on the victim. You can call Awam at 03-78774221, 016-2374221 and 016228 4221. For more info, visit here.

Alternatively, there is always help available from Malaysian’s 24-hour Talian Kasih hotline at 15999.

Share this knowledge to your freinds and family.

Your awareness could save someone’s life.

READ MORE: Use This Hand Signal To Ask For Help, AWAM Urges Domestic Violence Victims

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.