Washing Machine Explodes After Couple Stuffed It With A Baby’s Playpen

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

An expensive mess was made recently at a laundromat in Singapore. The incident which involved a washing machine, occurred after a couple decided to wash their baby playpen in the machine despite warnings from other customers.

A social media user who witnessed the incident elaborated that the washing machine blew up due to the baby playpen. The Mister Wash outlet indeed was flooded with soap water and its floor was littered with glasses, as the baby playpen was still spinning around.

“It was like a horror movie, with foam and glass flying everywhere,” said the netizen who goes by Olivia Law.

Facebook

Law said she had heard the explosion upon passing by the laundromat and that other customers had cautioned the couple to not wash the baby playpen in the machine before the explosion.

However, the Singaporean couple dismissed their remarks as they believed the baby playpen would not pose any threat. Even after the explosion, they were confused as to how the baby playpen was able to cause this.

“When the owner of the item saw me recording a video, she told me I shouldn’t post it online and asked me to delete the video which featured people in it; I deleted it in front of her,” noted Law.

Facebook

Fortunately, no customers were injured in the incident. Yet, many were worried about the risk of electrocution and slipping. This is said to be why the other customers, who were senior citizens, did not attempt to turn off the machine.

“Additionally, young children were also present and we were concerned about potential electrical leakage and the risk of them getting hurt by the flying glass shards. So we allowed the machine to keep running.”

Furious over the carelessness

As expected, the incident has caused strong feelings among netizens online. Many felt it was ridiculous and irresponsible of the couple to have inserted the baby playpen for washing.

Amazon

Others have strongly urged the shop owner to take legal action against the couple. It was revealed, however, that the owner is refraining from doing so.

According to him, the couple has been in discussion with him on the compensation for the damages.

But what are your thoughts on the matter? Do you think the owner should proceed with the lawsuit or accept the payments?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.