[Watch] China’s Football Fans Demand Refunds After Harimau Malaya Scored 1-1 In Chengdu Friendly

Last night, Harimau Malaya successfully clinched a 1-1 draw with China’s football team in an international football-friendly match at China’s Phoenix Stadium, Chengdu.

However, Chinese football fans expressed unhappiness with their football team and demanded a refund from the stands.

Fans of the Chinese national team were disappointed with the score and were caught on videos chanting for refunds.

I don’t see them having any desire to win. I don’t see their spirit. A Chinese fan could be heard saying in the video.

Rank 80 seri dengan Malaysia semalam, penonton minta refund tiket stadium. Damn. pic.twitter.com/H396lS7b9H — Mag (@magmalaya) September 10, 2023

While the Chinese fans’ disappointment was understandable, some believe those asking for refunds looked down on the Malaysian team’s skills and abilities.

Malaysian fans remained supportive of Harimau Malaya, citing that the national football team was not “cap ayam” (low quality).

Netizens pointed out that Harimau Malaya had improved since 2018 and had come close to defeating United Arab Emirates and Bahrain teams.

In the FIFA world rankings, Harimau Malaya ranked 136th while China ranked 80th. When seen in this regard, it’s possibly the reason why the Chinese fans felt their football team did not perform as well as expected against Malaysia.

Aku rasa sbb dorang pandang rendah pada team kita. Ingat senang ke nk tibai Malaysia? This is Malaysia 🇲🇾 — شز (@amirshazwan_) September 10, 2023

Laa asal marah marah, diorang ingat Malaysia cap ayam ke. Malaysia 2018 onwards dah bukan cap ayam. Lupa ke Malaysia hampir menang dengan UAE dan Bahrain. https://t.co/8SNCna2XSG — den (@thisisdanielll) September 10, 2023

