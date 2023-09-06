Melaka Auxiliary Cop Accidentally Discharges Rifle, 3 Bank Employees Injured

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Three bank employees, including a security guard, were injured after an auxiliary policeman’s rifle accidentally went off at the bank lobby around 12.55pm yesterday (5 September) in Jasin, Melaka.

Jasin district police chief Ahmad Jamil Radzi said the 59-year-old auxiliary policeman works for a multinational company and was accompanying a company employee to the bank.

The gun strap was hanging from his shoulder with the muzzle of the Winchester rifle pointing towards the floor.

The shot went off while the auxiliary policeman tried to adjust the rifle on his shoulder but accidentally pulled the trigger.

The bullet hit the floor and shattered the mosaic into fragments, hitting a security guard and two female bank employees.

The 25-year-old guard sustained a small cut on his right ear while the two female workers, aged 46 and 28, sustained leg injuries.

Kosmo reported that the auxiliary policeman had been working in the company for 13 years.

Jasin said the man had been detained to assist in investigations under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the lead investigator Inspector Harith bin Datuk Md Yusof at 014-9860357 or 06-5292222 (Ext. 324) or head to the nearest police station.

