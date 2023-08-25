Bonnie Bunyau Breaks World Record, Again!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sarawakian powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, 24, once again broke the world record at the 2023 Dubai World Para Powerlifting Championship, yesterday.

Along with winning a gold medal, he broke his previous world record of 230kg established in the 2021 11th Fazza Dubai Para Powerlifting World Cup.

This time around, Bonnie lifted 231kg with his current weight of 71.2kg in the competition which is being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as reported by The Borneo Post.

At the men’s 72kg competition of the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, Bonnie earned Malaysia’s first-ever gold medal in the sport.

After that, Bonnie successfully broke Rasool Mohsin of Iran’s previous Paralympic record by lifting 228kg (dead lift) by one kilogramme, as reported by The Star.

This current championship marks Bonnie’s hatrick in establishing the world record for the Para Powerlifting.

Donato Telesca, his closest competitor, and an Italian won silver with a lift of 202kg, as reported by The Star.

Who is Bonnie Bunyau?

According to an article by Tatler, Bonnie first became interested in powerlifting when he used to accompany his father, powerlifter Gustin Jenang, to the training facility in Kuching.

His older brother, Bryan Junancey Gustin, also participated in the sport on a global level.

At the 2017 Fazza World Cup in Dubai, he made his international debut and took home the gold medal. He later won two gold medals for the men’s up-to-65kg class at the 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, earning him world titles in both the junior and senior categories.

At the 2017 ASEAN Para Games in Kuala Lumpur, Bonnie, together with his father, Gustin, and brother, Bryan, represented Malaysia.

Powerlifting is not easy

According to Elitefts by Chad Aichs, a world class and elite powerlifter, powerlifting is a challenging and painful sport that requires dedication, hard work, and a willingness to push oneself to the edge.

The sport is not easy and getting strong is not easy, and it is essential to experience challenges at some point in one’s career.

It will test your willpower, break you down, and challenge your heart. If you accept the challenges, you will suffer harm, hurt, and agony, and you will experience days when you feel as though a rhinoceros ran over your body.

Personal obstacles, such as sleep problems and depression, have made the sport more challenging for the author.

These issues have a physiological effect on the athletes, and they have to adapt to their training to keep getting stronger.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.