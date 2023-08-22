PN Rep Laments Parking Ticket On Sunday, Netizens Point Out Multi-Storey Car Park Behind Him

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Taman Medan assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin, who is from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition recently posted a video on TikTok after he was slapped with a ticket for illegal parking.

He was parked by the road side near the Jalan Othman wet market in Petaling Jaya when Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) enforcement officers issued a ticket.

He asked his followers if it was right of MBPJ to conduct parking enforcement on Sundays when many people were going to the market in the morning.

According to him, there were not enough parking in the area which led to many having to park illegally by the side of the road.

Netizens and their amazing eye for details immediately noticed something in Afif’s video.

On the right, behind him, maybe a couple hundred metres away, was a building that looked like a multi-storey carpark.

Kinrara assemblyman Ng Sze Han who is the Selangor state exco in charge of local government, public transportation and new village development took to social media to address Afif’s “concern”.

Semalam YB Dr @afifbahardin ADN Taman Medan membangkitkan isu saman MBPJ @pjcitycouncil di Jalan Othman Petaling Jaya.



Moga penjelasan ini dapat menjernihkan kekeliruan yang timbul.#KitaSelangor pic.twitter.com/slegjzMePI — Ng Sze Han 🇲🇾🚀 (@ngszehan) August 22, 2023

He said upon checking, between the hours of 3am and 9am that Sunday, there were only 31 cars that entered the multi-storey parking complex close to the Jalan Othman wet market. The complex has 169 parking spots.

“Jalan Othman is a busy area so MBPJ has to make sure traffic can flow smoothly, this area has a lot of parking spots,” Ng said.

“YB Dr Afif, next time if you’re in Jalan Othman, you can park at the parking complex next to the morning market, there are many spots there, there is no need to park by the side of the road and then get another summons,” Ng remarked.

