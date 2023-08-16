FLYsiswa: RM300 Flight Ticket Subsidy For Public Uni Students Now Ready For Application

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The government is offering digital vouchers worth RM300 for flight ticket purchases to public university students in Malaysia.

The FLYsiswa subsidy is given as a credit shell and it’s for students to purchase domestic flight tickets to travel between their place of origin and their place of study.

Public university students can check their eligibility at the Transport Ministry’s Flight Subsidy portal by entering their IC number and selecting their public university.

Students who registered at a public university for the academic year 2022/2023 as of 30 June 2023 are eligible for the subsidy.

Students who are not eligible for the subsidy can check and file an appeal to the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) through their respective universities.

How to use the FLYsiswa subsidy?

Eligible students can proceed to apply for the RM300 voucher from their preferred airline. Each student only gets to choose one airline.

Once their application is approved, the airline will issue a digital voucher worth RM300 to the student in the form of a credit shell.

Fortunately, the credit shell is not limited to one flight booking. Let’s say the flight fare is less than RM300, the balance will be retained in the credit shell to be used for the next flight ticket purchase.

The FLYsiswa flight subsidy is ready to be redeemed starting 15 August 2023 and redemption must be done by 31 December 2023.

While the redemption ends on 31 December 2023, eligible students can still use the credit to purchase flight tickets after the voucher expiry date.

Which airlines will accept FLYsiswa?

Students can apply and use FLYsiswa in participating airlines such as Malaysia Airlines, MASwings, FireFly, AirAsia, Batik Air, and MYAirline.

The subsidy is only valid for a one-way or two-way trip in economy class.

Since FLYsiswa is specifically for students to travel between their place of origin and their place of study, the subsidy can be used in the following scenario:

Students from Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan studying in Peninsular Malaysia

Students from Peninsular Malaysia studying in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan

Students from Sabah studying in Sarawak and Labuan

Students from Sarawak studying in Sabah, Labuan

Students from Labuan studying in Sabah and Sarawak

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.