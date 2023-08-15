Muhyiddin Acquitted, Armada Calls For Idrus Harun And Azam Baki To Resign

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

With his discharge and acquittal today, former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is convinced that the charges against him were politically motivated.

The former prime minister was met by reporters outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court today.

As reported by Free Malaysia Today, Muhyiddin maintained that he did not do anything wrong and felt vindicated by the court’s decision.

“It is evident to the general public what certain parties have done to persecute me,”he was quoted as saying.

Earlier this morning, Muhyiddin who is also Bersatu president, was successful in his bid to annul the charges of abusing his position to obtain RM232.5 million in bribes for the party related to the Jana Wibawa programme.

The presiding judge said that “the charges did not clearly disclose any offence known to law” and that “was not sufficiently clear to enable Muhyiddin to prepare his defence”.

Muhyiddin had filed an application for the charges to be annulled and for him to be acquitted on April 19.

On Twitter, Bersatu’s Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal was seen in a video chanting “referendum” and “Allahu Akbar” after the charges were struck out by the court.

Machang MP @wanfayhsal leads a chant of “Referendum” and “Allahuakbar” after the High Court struck out four charges of abuse of power faced by former PM @MuhyiddinYassin. pic.twitter.com/kPavH3V8az — Lancelot 🌺 (@lancelot_se) August 15, 2023

He responded on Twitter to the video, saying, “Referendum! We will fight this evil government.”

REFERENDUM! We will fight this evil government! https://t.co/esNrVbzfhI — Wan Ahmad Fayhsal (@wanfayhsal) August 15, 2023

In a press statement, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal in his capacity as Bersatu Youth (Armada) chief, said he was thankful to God that the charges had been dropped.

Representing the entire Bersatu youth leadership and members, he recorded his gratitude to the defence led by lawyer Hisham Teh Poh Teik, who according to him had done an excellent and professional job.

“It is clear from the start, that the charges were defective and politically motivated to smear the good name of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Bersatu,” he said.

Following the acquittal, he said Bersatu Youth is now calling for the resignations of Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrs Harun and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

KENYATAAN MEDIA



KEBENARAN TELAH TERTEGAK: TAN SRI MUHYIDDIN YASSIN DAN BERSATU TELAH DIZALIMI OLEH FITNAH POLITIK!



1. Alhamdulillah, saya panjatkan kesyukuran kehadrat Allah SWT diatas keputusan Mahkamah Tinggi Kuala Lumpur pada hari ini yang telah melepaskan dan membebaskan YB… pic.twitter.com/kEbgFlEYXN — Wan Ahmad Fayhsal (@wanfayhsal) August 15, 2023

