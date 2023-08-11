Police To Conduct Op Lancar To Ensure Smooth Flow Of Traffic During State Election Season

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has released a media statement where PDRM through Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) will be implementing OP Lancar starting today (11 August) till 13 August 2023 (Sunday) in conjunction with the State Elections that is bound to happen tomorrow.

The main objective of the OP Lancar is to make sure a smooth flow of traffic for the people who are travelling back to their hometowns and back for the State Elections as JSPT is expecting a traffic flow of 1.9 million vehicles on North-South Highway (PLUS) and 150,000 vehicles on East Coast Expressway (LPT).

JSPT will be concentrating on the six states that are involved in the elections with traffic jams on highways, federal roads, state roads, and urban roads, particularly hotspot regions where congestion occurs.

Monitoring extends to junctions with traffic lights and highway exits, which will be controlled if an issue results in severe congestion. There will be a total of 3000 JSPT officers mobilised, including personnel from all contingents and help from Bukit Aman police headquarters.

The Traffic Flow

According to a Bernama report, there were no reports of traffic jams in the morning and the flow of traffic appeared to be unobstructed.

According to a spokeswoman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), there was no increase in the number of cars and the traffic flow was smooth and under control at the toll plazas at Jalan Duta (northbound), Sungai Besi (southbound), and Gombak (east coast bound).

However, as mentioned above, highway users may anticipate higher travel times on the highway on 11 and 12 August, compared to regular days, according to PLUS Operations senior general manager Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz.

However, to make the public’s travel more comfortable, PLUS has made sure that amenities at toll plazas and rest and treatment (RnR) zones are at the highest possible standard, he added in a statement released today as reported by Bernama.

Additionally, from 11 August to 13 August, PLUS will not be performing any maintenance, upgrading, or construction activities that necessitate lane closures on the highway, except for urgent repairs and accident cleanups.

To handle the growing number of passengers, PLUS has also made sure that public amenities like restrooms, prayer rooms, and gas stations at the Rest and Recreation (RnR) stops and lay-by places are open 24 hours a day.

