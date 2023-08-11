Make Sure No Party Symbols On Your Baju When You Cast Your Votes Tomorrow

In what can easily be said as a reminder that has been issued countless of times, remember not to wear anything that bears a contesting political party logo when you go out to vote tomorrow.

The Election Commission (EC) is once again reminding voters that they are prohibited from displaying the names, symbols, logos or photos of the parties and candidates that are contesting.

This does not only apply to the clothes you wear but also anything on you, be it hats, caps, hijab, face masks, bags or any other materials.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said campaign materials are also prohibited, according to Berita Harian.

Other things you should remember:

Make sure you have your identification card with you and do not hand it to anyone except the EC staff on duty. Try to follow the voting time advisory stated in your voter’s status on the EC website. If you are still unsure about details such as where to go to cast your vote, check here.

Voting time for most centres is between 8am and 6pm. However some may close early due to logistics issues, so make sure to check what time your centre closes. Mobile phones are not allowed when you cast your votes. So be sure to abide by the instructions given to surrender your phone after receiving your ballot paper.

Did you just catch Covid-19? Contact the nearest district health centre for advice on how to proceed with regard to casting your vote.

Election frenzy

What is currently happening in the country is six state elections involving Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu as well as one parliamentary by-election (Kuala Terengganu).

All candidates and parties will have to cease campaigning by 11.59pm tonight.