China Woman Gets 20 Kg Of Poop After 10 Days Of Constipation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Many times, we are led to believe that foods that are rich in fiber are beneficial for our digestion. Not only can it reduce your risk of heart disease, but it as famously known can also reduce your chances of getting constipation.

While this titbit is indeed true, it does not always work. Take this Chinese national’s case for instance. In the post on Weibo, the 53-year-old woman is said to have been constipating for more than 10 days.

Though this is not something new for her, the constipation apparently had become so severe in the past 4 to 5 years. So much so she had started feeling abdominal distension, tightness in her chest, and breathlessness from not pooping regularly.

Weibo

And seeing how she was skinny, the situation became a lot more obvious as her lower abdomen had begun to swell. Her family members could even feel the shape of the hard stools around her stomach.

She was then brought to the hospital for treatment. The doctors soon then discovered and had to surgically remove 20 kgs of python-shaped feces from her stomach.

The culprit behind all this? Well, her genetics is sorta to be blamed as she learned she had Hirschsprung’s disease. The condition, which is a birth defect, is caused due to missing nerve cells in her large intestine.

This, therefore, causes her intestines to not have the ability to move the stools, leading her stomach to be blocked. The patient is doing better since the surgery.

Her story is definitely an exception to the rule. Nevertheless, it is always crucial to adopt a healthy diet, one that is especially rich in fiber as it can do wonders for your health.

To check the full video about the patient, click here!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.