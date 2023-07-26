Photos Of Cash, Gold, Purple Lambo Making You Wonder What’s Up? Here’s The Lowdown On MACC And Ops 82S

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Photos have been going around social media of people counting cold hard cash, dozens of gold jewellery pieces and various luxury car models.

What’s the story?

So the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is leading a multi enforcement agency task force or MATF.

Apart from the MACC, the task force also sees the involvement of the police, the Customs department, the Immigration department, Bank Negara Malaysia, the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and Cyber Security Malaysia.

The task force, chaired by the Attorney-General, is aimed at bringing down syndicates linked to corruption, breach of trust, smuggling of illegal goods and tax evasion

They conducted a raid, part of Ops 82S, on Monday at 34 locations in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

In the raid, a “Datuk” businessman and his associates were arrested.

Seizures were also conducted involving RM38 million in cash, 200kg gold valued at RM60 million and 17 luxury cars, including a metallic purple Lamborghini.

There is no mention of who the “Datuk” is but Berita Harian reported MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki confirming the arrests.

Azam said the case was being investigated under the MACC Act 2009, Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, Income Tax Act 1967 and Customs Act 1967.

