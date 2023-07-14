PDRM Offers Discounts On Traffic Summonses This Sunday

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

In conjunction with the commencement of the 2023 National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign, the police (PDRM) will offer a 50% discount for selected traffic summonses.

However, the offer is only available for a day at Booth No. 8 at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah in Meru Raya, Ipoh on Sunday, 16 July, from 8.30 am to 3 pm, with cash payments only, according to a poster on the Merdeka360 Facebook page.

According to the poster, not all traffic summonses are eligible for the offer.

Summonses such as accidents, non-compoundable offences, those issued during Ops Selamat, those that involve court hearings or related to heavy vehicles, dangerous overtaking or cutting queue offences and using the emergency lane are excluded from this offer.

From tomorrow to Sunday, a number of events will take place at the location, including the 6,600 Unity Steps, the 2023 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign launch ceremony, and the flagging off of the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Convoy, as reported by Bernama.

Meanwhile, in a report by Sinar Harian early this month, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief, Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain stressed that there will be no discounts given for any of the traffic summonses issued during the Ops Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya Polis Kuala Lumpur taking place this month.

“You don’t obey the rules of the road, you will be issued a summons, and no reduction or discount will be given.”

He said this referring to the intensive enforcement being carried out this month in KL.

This begs the question would the July Kuala Lumpur offences be eligible for this discount?

Guess the only way to find out is to take a road trip to Ipoh this Sunday.

If you do not get the offer, at least you had a short getaway. Just make sure not to pile on your summonses on your journey to Ipoh.

