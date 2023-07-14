International Tourists Set To Pay IDR150K To Enter Bali From 2024

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Bali has always been a favourite tourist spot in the Southeast Asian region.

However, starting from next year, those planning to holiday at the Indonesian island will have to pay a tax of 150,000 rupiah (RM46) to enter the “Island of Gods”.

It was stated by Governor I Wayan Koster, that the fees will be used for the preservation of the province’s culture and environment, as reported by AFP.

“It’s not a problem. We will use it for the environment, culture and we will build better quality infrastructure so travelling to Bali will be more comfortable and safer.”

Tourist-dependent Bali welcomes millions of international visitors each year, and the beach-dotted island is attempting to take advantage of its popularity to increase its revenue and preserve its charm as a tropical getaway.

The tax is to be paid once during a visit and must be paid electronically. The tax is not imposed on local tourists.

According to government statistics, more than two million visitors visited the island last year as Bali recovered from the Covid-19 outbreak after enforcing a zero-tolerance approach on lawbreakers.

Koster said the authorities do not believe the new tax will see a drop in the number of tourists.

After a string of events involving contempt for the culture of the predominantly Hindu islanders, Bali has promised to crackdown on unruly travellers.

Most recently, a Danish woman was deported last month by Bali immigration after she was caught on camera flashing the public while operating a motorcycle.

Following pressure from the island’s immigration office, the local administration released a guide for travellers interested in visiting Bali in June.

