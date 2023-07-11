Zahid’s Daughter Claims Ras Adiba “Whispered” Asking For Contract Extension

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid recently took to Instagram claiming that former senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi had sought her assistance in extending her contract as a Senator in the Dewan Negara and as the Chairman of Malaysia’s National News Agency, Bernama.

According to Nurulhidayah, who is also a Wanita Umno exco, Ras Adiba had requested her to communicate with her father, current Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, about the matter.

In her lengthy Instagram post, Nurulhidayah expressed her hope that Ras Adiba’s decision to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) was not influenced by the current government’s failure to extend her terms in these two positions.

I am maintaining an open and broad-minded approach. I sincerely hope that Kak Deeb’s (Ras Adiba) decision is unrelated to the issue of her tenure as a Senator in the Dewan Negara and her role as Chairman of Bernama. Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid

With regard to Ras Adiba’s alleged request, which Nurulhidayah phrased as a “whisper”, she emphasised that the final decision did not rest solely with the Deputy Prime Minister and called for respect and non-interference in administrative matters.

She also expressed her surprise at the news that Ras Adiba joined Bersatu.

Moreover, she also revealed that during the 2023 Umno General Assembly, as the Commissioner of the Skuad Sayang NGO, she had recommended Ras Adiba as an icon at the Wanita Umno Skuad Sayang Awards Hi-Tea Reception, despite some dissenting voices.

Nurulhidayah defended her decision, stating that she had her own reasons for her decision back then.

I acknowledge that there were dissenting voices when her name was proposed, but I have my own arguments for appointing her as one of the recipients of the award due to her involvement in the NGO for the disabled (OKU), which will assist the Wanita Umno NGO in providing support to people with disabilities. Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid

Nonetheless, Nurulhidayah congratulated the former journalist and television presenter on her new party affiliation.

Responding to Nurulhidayah’s post, earlier today in an interview with Malaysiakini, Ras Adiba expressed her surprise at the public disclosure of her conversation with Nurulhidayah.

In the interview, she confirmed that she did indeed “whisper” her wishes to extend her two previous contracts, but stressed that it was done in a converstaion between “an elder sister and a younger sister”.

It was a converstaion between an elder sister and a younger sister. I spoke to Nurulhidayah about my completed tenure at Bernama and as a member of the Dewan Negara (Senate). Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi

She further explained that during their conversation, she only conveyed her desire to continue serving and working for the community, emphasizing that there was nothing more to it.

I am not asking for anything; I simply want the opportunity to continue serving based on my experience and sincerity. Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi

Nevertheless, she also expressed gratitude towards Nurulhidayah’s disclosure on the issue as it allowed more people to learn about her (Ras Adiba) involvement with Bersatu.

On 10 July, Ras Adiba noted that she had decided to join Bersatu to support the opposition coalition, Perikatan Nasional’s fight for the people’s welfare, including the OKU community.

As reported by the New Straits Times, she explained that the decision was made after considering the shift of political dynamics in the country.

For weeks, I contemplated about joining Bersatu. A lot of my friends have also invited me to join Bersatu. After observing our country’s politics, and as a Negeri Sembilan native, I will give my absolute support in joining Bersatu to fight with PN under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin. Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi

