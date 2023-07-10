Kid In Kelantan Reluctant To Go To School, Claims Male Teacher Has Been Biting Him On The Lips

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A young mother had the shock of her life when her six-year-old son claimed his teacher had been biting him on the mouth, ears and nose.

Last Saturday (8 July), a businesswoman and a mother, shared on Facebook about her son’s teacher who allegedly liked to “bite” (harass) his students, including her son.

The matter came to light when the boy was reluctant to go to school, especially as weekends were about to end.

When she asked him what was wrong, he revealed that he didn’t want to go to that particular school anymore and wanted to change schools.

My teacher would always bite and pull on my lips with his teeth.



He has yellow teeth and black (dark) lips, I’m nauseated.



Sometimes, he even bites my ears and nose too. Today, he bit my lips and nose.” 6 year old victim

She was horrified when she heard this coming out of her son’s mouth. She then tried to check with his sister and brother who went to the same school about this teacher, to find out whether he was telling the truth.

Her other children told her that this particular male teacher was “famous” in the school for biting kids. Most of the kids would run away from him, afraid they would get caught and bitten.

According to the mother, some of the other teachers at the school were aware of his behaviour but they ignored it. She alleged there was even a time when a student cried upon being bitten in front of another teacher, and the teacher simply laughed it off.

Infuriated, the mother decided to investigate the matter further and found other victims to corroborate the story.

Her son isn’t the only victim

When she found another 11-year-old victim, she recorded the kid’s statement in a video and shared it on her Facebook, hiding the identity of the girl.

In one of the videos, the mother talked to some girls at the school, asking if they knew of this teacher and if it was true that he liked to bite students. They said yes and one standard 5 girl claimed that he once bit her on her hands. She also alleged that some other kids were bitten on the nose and mouth.

In another video, the mother asked her son to tell her what exactly happened. Her son said that in one incident, the teacher first grabbed his arm and pulled him into a tight hug at his teacher’s chair. He then pulled on his lips with his teeth and bit it. Afterwards, he proceeded to bite his ear.

According to the video, her son claimed that this has happened many times and other students in his class, both girls and boys, had also allegedly been bitten.

He’ll be facing charges soon

Just today, the mother updated her Facebook saying that this case is currently under investigation by the school. She reported the incident to the headmaster and they agreed that they will take action against the teacher in stages accordingly.

She thanked everyone for their attention and said that her son will be getting treatment from appropriate mental health experts to help him face his trauma.

She said that she will continue to fight for justice for her son and the other students who couldn’t defend themselves.

Ministry Of Education investigates the matter

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is conducting a detailed investigation into this particular incident, according to Sinar Harian.

Earlier today, Deputy Minister of Education, Lim Hui Ying said they viewed the allegation seriously and will take appropriate action if the claims are proven to be true.

MoE has identified the post uploaded (on Facebook) alleging the incident. The matter should not have happened and MoE is taking this matter seriously.



At the same time, we are conducting further investigations into it. If there is a case like that, appropriate action will certainly be taken. Lim Hui Ying, Deputy Minister of Education Malaysia

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.