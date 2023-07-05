Woman Claims Two Men Tried To Break Into Her Home With Her Key

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Staying on our own gives us a sense of independence and freedom but it can also be scary if we’re not careful.

A Twitter user recently shared a scary situation she was in while she was working at home.

Fawwah (@farrashafeka) said she was in a meeting in her living room when she heard the door handle being turned.

When she opened the door to check, she found two men trying to open the door with a key. They smiled sheepishly when they were caught red-handed.

The men claimed they got the key from the contractor who was renovating her home.

Fawwah said the men laughed and handed her the keys before walking away. She quickly closed the door and called her brother to bring over the contractors to change the door locks immediately.

Harini i panic gila. I tngh meeting kat ruang tamu and tetiba handle pintu bergerak.



I pelik and terus bukak pintu. Tengok ada dua orang lelaki melayu (i confirm melayu) duduk depan pintu sengih sengih.



Dorang dapat kunci dari contractors yang buat reno rumah nie. Mungkin… pic.twitter.com/NIDf8unJUd — fawwah (@farrashafeka) July 4, 2023

When she questioned the contractor, the contractor claimed the key in his possession was missing.

Her brother has also reached out to the residence management to review the CCTV camera footage.

While it was fortunate nothing untoward happened to Fawwah, netizens wondered how the men knew which unit she stayed in.

They advised Fawwah to report the incident to the authorities and the residence management.

Another netizen advised Fawwah not to pass house keys to the contractor because it’s not safe to do so. They also reminded her to collect all the house keys from the contractor once she moved in.

Tak sure. Sebab i tak sempat amik gambar dorang. But contractor tu mmg dah confirmkan kunci rumah i yang kat side dia hilang. — fawwah (@farrashafeka) July 4, 2023

Yaaa dorang bagi kunci and pergi terus. Abang i dah settlekan dengan management semalam untuk request tengok cctv. — fawwah (@farrashafeka) July 5, 2023

My advise is once you dah pindah masuk, contractor tak boleh masih simpan kunci rumah. Dia kena pulangkan balik semua kunci. Kalau nak dtg siapkan rumah mesti awak sendiri yg bukakkan and pls ada berteman. U can never trust anyone you don't even know well enough. — nasiheart (@shafikismail) July 5, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.