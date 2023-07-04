Vietnam Bans Barbie Movie Over “Nine-Dash-Line” Map Imagery

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Vietnam has banned the upcoming Barbie movie and no it has nothing to do with all the pink-ness the movie brings with it.

According to reports by Reuters, the highly anticipated film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was banned because it featured the “nine-dash-line” map, which refers to a demarcation line that China has historically used to assert its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Reuters also noted that this was not the first time something like this had happened.

According to them, back in 2019 Vietnam had also pulled DreamWorks’ animated film Abominable.

Malaysia and the Philippines had also banned the movie due to similar reasons.

Meanwhile, last year, Sony’s Unchartered was also banned for the same reason.

The movie was set to be released on July 21 in Vietnam.

What is this “nine-dash-line” map?

The nine-dash line, also known as the “nine-dotted line,” is a boundary utilized by China to assert its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

This demarcation line consists of nine dashes and encompasses a significant area, including disputed islands, reefs, and waters.

Previously known as the “eleven-dash-line”, it was etched by a Chinese geographer named Yang Huairen in 1947.

According to an article by The Print, it was in 1952 when eleven became nine.

This was after China had given up claims over the Gulf of Tonkin.

China’s claim, depicted by the nine-dash line, overlaps with the territorial claims of neighboring countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.

Additionally, the nine-dash line has been a major source of tension, leading to territorial disputes and conflicts between China and the other claimant countries.

In the past, concerns have been raised by numerous nations and international organizations, including the United States, regarding China’s expansive territorial assertions and their potential impact on regional stability and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

Additionally, several protests have been held over China’s “unilateral” claim over the disputed seas.

However, nothing much has changed over the years.

