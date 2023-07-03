“Mouthy” Inspector Sheila Takes To Facebook In Search Of Future Husband

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Suspended police officer Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar who made headlines after videos of her berating lower ranking officers went viral, has turned to Facebook to find a potential “mappilai” (groom) and the response is surprisingly positive.

Over the weekend, Sheila posted on Facebook stating that any single men out there who wished to marry her could let her know in the comment section and they might end up going on a date with her.

However, there were certain conditions that these men must fulfil. Those who successfully fulfil the conditions set will get to meet Sheila’s father and bring their relationship to the next level.

Sheila also stated that any single men regardless of age, religion, race, and profession could “apply”.

While some would assume many may not be brave enough to attempt based on the Sheila they saw in the viral videos, a surpirisingly large number of men commented “YES” on her post.

Moreover there were even people who congratulated her for the bold move.

However, there were netizens who made jokes out of it and pointed out that she needs to get her anger in control.

Two investigation papers had been opened against Sheila under Section 506 and Section 186 of the Penal Code due to the viral incidents.

READ MORE: “Inspector Sheila” Slapped With Suspension, Multiple Investigation Papers Open Against Her

Many who have watched the videos may have perceived Sheila to be aggressive, bossy, mouthy and never backs down from telling her opinions.

However, as the saying goes, never judge a book by its cover.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.