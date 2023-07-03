Melaka’s Taming Sari Now Back In Operations

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Taming Sari, the 110m revolving tower in Melaka which gave 36 passengers a scare when they were stuck on the platform yesterday has been fixed.

Following an earlier technical issue, the rotating Menara Taming Sari in Banda Hilir resumed operations today (3 July).

The technical repairs on the tower started at 8pm on Sunday, 2 July, according to Menara Taming Sari Bhd deputy chairman Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem.

Works were completed at 11 pm the same night, as reported by The Star.

Helmy also went on a ride with tourism authorities after the repair was done to make sure it is safe for visitors.

The 36 visitors who were trapped included 26 adults, eight children, one elderly person and one disabled person.

They were stuck on the platform when it suddenly came to a halt at a height of 60 meter. One of the visitors, Zuliani Zulkeple, explained that the platform did two full rotations before coming to a complete stop.

Initially, they thought it stopped for them to take pictures, but they soon realized that it was due to a power outage, as reported by the New Straits Times.

This caused anxiety among the passengers as there was only one service door and no windows on the platform.

Fortunately, the tower management sent maintenance workers to fix the problem. The workers manually brought down the platform, and fire personnel had to pry open the door to allow everyone to exit safely.

The incident occurred at 5.30pm, and they were able to get out safely by 6.30pm. The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department oversaw the rescue operation to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Although going on these rides is definitely fun, there are times where it can also be risky as this is not the first time people have gotten stuck in such rides.

Just last year In Cheras, a Ferris Wheel accident resulted in the desth of one man and another suffering critical injuries.

There was also an incident where three people, including a child, were hurt when they fell off a ride at Eco Grandeur, Puncak Alam, as reported by the Vibes.

It is important for the management of these rides to make sure the machines are always in good condition.