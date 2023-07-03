“Anyone Know This Tan Sri?” – Aliff Syukri Claims Former Minister Owes Him Millions

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, there was an uproar on social media when famous businessman Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri asked a former minister with the title of Tan Sri to clear his debt with him.

Through a post on his Instagram page, Aliff Syukri had to make the demand publicly because he claimed that the former minister didn’t answer phone calls and messages from him.

“I can’t believe an ex-minister would act like this. I called him and he didn’t pick up. I WhatsApp him and he didn’t answer. When he wanted to ask for my help, boy, was he so eager to see me,” he said.

He apparently owes tens of millions

Apparently, the amount of loan made by the former minister to the founder of the D’Herbs product is worth tens of millions.

Credit: Hari Anggara/ Malay Mail

Along with the public post, Aliff also uploaded a photo believed to be the former minister but covered parts of his face.

“Does anyone know this Tan Sri? Ask him to pay my tens of millions of money. He must be rich because he is a former Minister. Aliff Syukri

“The people of Langkawi must’ve recognised him as one of Malaysia’s ‘richest tycoons’. If this message is seen by his children or family members, please advise him. Tan Sri is already mature, don’t treat me like this and oppress me,” he wrote.

Refuse to divulge specifics

According to his post, Aliff refused to tell about the incident of when and why the ex-minister allegedly borrowed his money. This is because he did not want to embarrass the individual’s family.

“I don’t want to tell the truth, it will embarrass Tan Sri’s family and Tan Sri’s descendants, so I’m just patient.

“I am pleading you to pity my wife and I who have been wronged,” he wrote again.

