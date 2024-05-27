G-Shock & AGAINST LAB’s Second Watch Collab Is Inspired By Cassette Tapes, Hip Hop & Retro Vibes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

G-SHOCK and homegrown fashion brand AGAINST LAB launched a special collaborative watch model “The Universal Language” on Friday (24 May).

The limited-edition DW-5600AL24 model sports nostalgic accents born from the love of cassette tapes and music as a way of life.

Drawing inspiration from AGAINST’s deep influence from the hip hop genre and Casio G-SHOCK DW-5600’s model boasting a strong retro aesthetic, the watch features an overall white design complemented with elements of a cassette tape.

The watch features colourful circular elements representative of neon colour coding labels, the AGAINST LAB logo printed in typewriter font similar to that of label name stickers for cassette tapes, and subtle screw designs that are commonly found on cassettes.

In addition, the loop of the watchband has a ‘side’ indication (A-SIDE) designs printed on it. Meanwhile, the backlight features an image of sound wave graphs, relating to the influence of music in this watch collaboration. The case back is engraved with AGAINST LAB’s ‘A’ logo for bold simplicity.

During the pop-up launch, guests get to revisit the era of cassettes from the 1970s to the early 1990s. The organisers specially ordered and had Walkmans built (since it’s no longer in production) so guests could listen to classics by Tan Sri P. Ramlee, Michael Jackson, Jay-Z, and Too Phat on cassette tapes.

We also get to check out the special box packaging which sports a retro black-and-white look in an old paper texture as the background. The box is decorated with the same neon colour coding labels and typewriter-font label elements. The watch title ‘THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE’ is printed on the box for emphasis.

The tin that holds the watch has a silver chrome finish and the collaborators’ names “G-SHOCK/AGAINST LAB” are printed around it. Finally, the AGAINST LAB logo is delicately printed on the tin cover.

Aside from browsing the streetwear collections, guests also saw the G-SHOCK Iconic Style Collections at the pop-up.

Acrylic box by Lucentcase The Beat Tape

The Universal Language pop-up will last until 3 June 2024 at 34, Lorong 1/77A, Pudu. The first eight customers to spend above RM1,500 on a single receipt will receive a customized acrylic box case engineered by Lucentcase.

The watch retails at RM595 and every purchase of the new DW-5600AL24 at the pop-up store or the AGAINST LAB. webstore will come with “The Universal Language Beat Tape” by FRANCO.$.

The watch is also available at Casio Malaysia official website and Lazada store, G-SHOCK stores, selected key dealer stores, and Atmos KL.

Origins of the DW-5600

Founded in the 80s, the DW-5600 model inherits the DNA of the very first G-SHOCK, the square design which symbolises the origin of G-SHOCK, through tireless efforts and continuous innovation. A slapshot by a professional hockey player sent this G-SHOCK into history, and literally, into a goalie’s mitt.

This is the quintessential G-SHOCK, born from a developer’s belief that he could create a watch that would not break even if dropped. In terms of specifications, it is shock-resistant, has a 200-metre water resistance, and has a backlight ability to display text or features, allowing for better visibility in the dark.

