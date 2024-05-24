DoubleTree by Hilton’s ‘Signature Across The State: A Makan Kitchen Showcase’ – Where Every Bite Tells A Story

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

DoubleTree by Hilton Malaysia proudly presents ‘Signature Across the State: A Makan Kitchen Showcase,’ a culinary campaign celebrating Malaysian cuisine’s rich heritage and diverse flavours.

From 1 to 30 June, guests are invited to embark on a unique gastronomic journey.

Seven talented chefs from different DoubleTree by Hilton branches across the country exchange locations to showcase their expertise and innovative creations.

A Culinary Odyssey Across Malaysia: Seven talented chefs from across the country have come together to create an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates Malaysia’s diverse flavours and rich culinary heritage. (Pix: DoubleTree by Hilton)

The Makan Kitchen brand is renowned for its delectable dishes and immersive dining experience, where guests can witness chefs preparing meals right before their eyes.

This interactive setting makes it an ideal destination for family gatherings and corporate entertainment.

Each participating DoubleTree by Hilton branch in Malaysia will host a chef from another Makan Kitchen outlet, who will bring their mastery of various culinary styles, from Javanese heritage menus to Peranakan Nyonya delicacies.

From the bustling cities of Kuala Lumpur and Penang to the tranquil villages of Perak, each dish tells a captivating story of Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage and culinary traditions.

Kuala Lumpur – Javanese Heritage Menu

Chef Muhamad Khairi from DoubleTree Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside brings the flavours of Java to the bustling city of Kuala Lumpur.

Guests can savour dishes like Ayam Penyet, Bakso, Lamb Opor, Lontong Balap, Nasi Ambeng, Puyuh Ungkep, and Pecal, showcasing Java’s rich culinary heritage.

Javanese Heritage Menu featuring authentic flavors from the island of Java, presented by Chef Muhamad Khairi from DoubleTree by Hilton. (Pix: DoubleTree by Hilton)

Putrajaya – Bornean Heritage Menu

Chef Zulkarnaen Suhaili from DoubleTree Hilton Kuala Lumpur introduces the exotic tastes of Borneo to Putrajaya. The menu features Umai Ikan and Latok, Kerabu Petai and Rebung, Sabah Tiger Prawn and Asam Terung, Umia Ikan, Nasi Goreng Dabai, Manok Pansoh, Laksa Sarawak, and Daun Ubi Tutuk, highlighting the unique ingredients and cooking techniques of Borneo.

Melaka – Bornean Indian Flavors

Chef Wilson Ibid from DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City brings a fusion of Indian and Bornean cuisines to Melaka.

Guests can indulge in dishes like Lamb Shank Banjaran Crocker, Tandoori Chicken Bambangan, Bharavaan Aaloo Jheenga, Indian Lamb Pansuh, and Scallop Umai | Latok, showcasing the harmonious blend of two distinct culinary traditions.

A Fusion of Flavors: Chef Wilson Ibid’s tantalizing take on Bornean Indian cuisine at DoubleTree by Hilton. (Pix: DoubleTree by Hilton)

Johor Bahru – Nyonya Heritage Menu

Chef Davian Foong from DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka presents the exquisite flavours of Peranakan Nyonya cuisine in Johor Bahru.

The menu includes Otak Otak, Seabass with Nyonya Sauce, udang masak lemak nenas, ayam pongteh, nasi goreng udang sambal belacan, and Duck and Salted Vegetable Soup, offering a taste of the unique Nyonya culinary heritage.

Shah Alam – Timeless Johorean Favorites

Chef Jais Manan from DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru brings the beloved dishes of Johor to Shah Alam.

Guests can enjoy Ayam Goreng Bawang Wangi, Ikan Bawal Kari Mamak Singapore, Daging Masak Hitam, Telur Sotong Majidee, Lamb Shank Biryani Batu Pahat, Mee Rebus Johor Warisan, and Kacang Pol Haji, showcasing the timeless favourites of Johorean cuisine.

Penang – Perak Heritage Menu

Chef Muhamad Muhidin from DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort introduces Penang to the culinary treasures of Perak.

The menu features an array of dishes that highlight Perak’s unique flavours and ingredients, allowing guests to explore the state’s culinary heritage.

Nyonya Nostalgia: Chef Hong Swee Aun’s Peranakan heritage menu at DoubleTree by Hilton celebrates the legacy of Straits Chinese cuisine. (Pix: DoubleTree by Hilton)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.