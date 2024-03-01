Helo Pulis! Cili & Bawang Cream Sandwich Biscuits? It’s so Good, It’s A Crime!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

You know, being a writer is low-key awesome. I get to explore my curiosity and express my creativity. Where every gig promises something fresh and exciting.

It’s addicting, to say the least, and I’m always on the hunt for inspiration, whether it be a fascinating story, a clever idea, or, in this case, a surprising request from a client.

(Credit: LermanUpdate via X)

So picture this: There I was minding my own business, going through the usual stack of decks and briefs, when a particular project from Julie’s, one of Malaysia’s OG snack gurus landed on my desk.

Julie’s had a tantalizing proposition — introduce their two brand-new cream sandwich biscuit flavours that were bound to shake up the snack world.

via GIPHY

What they were suggesting seems crazy! These were flavours unheard of in the realm of cream crackers. Flavours that you’d normally only use for condiments or sauces to go with your favourite munchies, not to be eaten on their own!

I mean, who even thinks of these things?! It’s like they’re playing flavour roulette, and we’re all in for the ride! So naturally, I was highly intrigued.

There they were, two new mysterious flavours, an exciting snack-frontier waiting to be discovered. And I dove right in!

via GIPHY

Sour Cream & Onion Sandwich and Sweet Chilli Cheese Sandwich?!

That’s right! Lo and behold the latest creamy and crunchy concoctions Julie’s has to offer:

Now, I’ve tasted sour cream and onion on potato chips, and had sweet chilli cheese with fried chicken before, but never in a million years would I imagine ‘em in a biscuit. It’s such a crazy concept that had my taste buds tingling with anticipation!

via GIPHY

First up, is the Sour Cream & Onion Sandwich. And let me tell you, it’s like a party in your mouth!

You’ve got that tangy sour cream mingling with the zing of onion, all wrapped up in a crunchy biscuit. It’s like the ultimate snack mashup, and I’m absolutely for it.

Then, onto the Sweet Chilli Cheese Sandwich. Now, I’m all about those sweets and I go even crazier for the spice, and this biscuit delivers it in spades!

The sweet and spicy kick hits you just right and is perfectly balanced out by the savoury and cheesy goodness. It’s a blast of flavour that you won’t easily forget, and it’s all packed into a simple snack that you can have anywhere, even on the go. Mind = Blown.

via GIPHY

Now, I know what you’re thinking—where can we get our hands on these epic treats? Well, guys and gals, Julie’s has got you covered.

If you’re eager to try these crazy cream sandwich biscuit flavours, mark your calendars because Julie’s #SavouryBlissInEveryBite roadshow is coming to Sunway Pyramid this 7 to 10 March.

There’ll be loads of fun-tastic activities for the whole family, tonnes of goodies for you to walk home with, and the chance to sample these epic new flavours firsthand!

Besides that, you’ll also get the opportunity to meet with some of Malaysia’s most talented illustrators and artists, like zozogoods and cloakwork.

Plus, for a limited time only, you can snag yourself an exclusive Julie’s Wrist Bag for free by grabbing any three packs of Sour Cream & Onion Sandwich or Sweet Chilli Cheese Sandwich at a store near you.

But you better be quick about it because these babies are selling like hotcakes biscuits and will only be available at participating stores while stocks last.

So, what are you waiting for?! Get your snack on with Julie’s now. Trust me, your taste buds will thank you later! Head over to Julie’s website or follow ‘em on Facebook and Instagram for more info.

