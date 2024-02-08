Professor Barry Winn Is Taylor’s University’s New Vice-Chancellor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Following the global search for Taylor’s University’s new Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Barry Winn joins the institution, bringing nearly four decades of expertise in higher education leadership, research, and academic development.

Taylor’s Education Group Executive Chairman, Datuk Loy Teik Ngan welcomed Winn into the Taylor’s University family.

We are pleased to have Professor Winn as the new Vice-Chancellor and President of Taylor’s University. His remarkable experience and visionary leadership perfectly resonate with our commitment to fostering excellence in education. We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact that he will usher in, propelling Taylor’s University to new heights of success and innovation. Datuk Loy Teik Ngan

Professor Winn has a solid track record in higher education leadership.

In his capacity as the Vice-Chancellor of Sohar University in Oman from 2015 to 2022, the University grew its student body to 7,000 and a dedicated academic staff of 180.

I was pleased to send this message to staff and students of @taylorsuni and thought I’d share it with the wider community. pic.twitter.com/S6VOn8AA3P — Barry Winn (@barry_winn) January 22, 2024

Professor Winn previously held key positions at reputable institutions where he served as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Development at the University of Bradford, and prior to that the Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Enterprise at the University of Hull.

His earlier roles include Dean of the School of Life Sciences at the University of Bradford.

In response to his vision for the institution, Professor Winn said he would ensure the university continues to aim high to allow it to reach its full potential and become a global leader in progressive and innovative teaching, research, and knowledge transfer.

The vision over the next decade is to position Taylor’s as a world-leading institution, equipped to address the challenges of the modern world. To achieve this, my leadership will prioritise creating a positive campus environment, making Taylor’s the preferred institution for a diverse community of students and staff. Professor Barry Winn

Professor Winn’s contributions to research are noteworthy. His extensive list of publications includes over 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and three book chapters, reflecting his commitment to advancing knowledge in the field of optics and vision science.

I’m pleased to share an official university photograph following my confirmation as Vice Chancellor and President of @TaylorsUni I’m looking forward to the degree award ceremonies this weekend. pic.twitter.com/2zWdX75p3m — Barry Winn (@barry_winn) January 23, 2024

He has also contributed to academic standards through his role as a reviewer for the Quality Assurance Agency (UK) and the Oman Academic Accreditation Authority (OAAA) as well as serving as external examiner for undergraduate and postgraduate programs as well as PhDs at several universities around the world.

Spring Festival Gala

Meanwhile, the China Students and Scholars Association in Malaysia hosted the 50th Anniversary of China-Malaysia Diplomatic Relations Chinese New Year Galaon the grounds of Taylor’s Lakeside Campus last Saturday.

In attendance was Professor Winn, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and President of Malaysia-China Friendship Association Datuk Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan.

(5th from left to right) Ouyang Yujing, Datuk Loy Teik Ngan, Professor Barry Winn, Datuk Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, Counsellor of Education, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia Zhao Changtao and Education Secretary of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia Zhang Tian.

As we embark on our 55th year together with a diverse student body from 100 countries, we make it a key focus to consistently champion international relations and multicultural diversity. Today’s Chinese New Year Gala celebration is a testament to our dedication to creating a home away from home for our Chinese students, who make up our biggest international student cohort. These festivities provide an opportunity for everyone to come together, irrespective of cultural backgrounds, to share in the joy of the season. Professor Barry Winn

With vibrant decorations as well as food and beverage booths, the celebration featured various performances, including cultural showcases and lucky draws that presented sponsored airline tickets by China Southern Airlines.

As the evening drew to a close, students expressed their gratitude for the chance to celebrate the Year of the Dragon in a welcoming and inclusive environment, forging new friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.

Delighted to welcome HE Ambassador of China to Taylor’s University to celebrate the year of the Dragon. He was pleased to start to the evening with a game of table football! A great event with outstanding performances from Chinese students. Being in KL is a real joy! pic.twitter.com/4GXivCzF1r — Barry Winn (@barry_winn) February 3, 2024

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.