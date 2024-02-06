Li Meiyue Is Spotted In Bukit Bintang, Is The Dongbei Flower Suit Here In Malaysia?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Internet celebrity Li Meiyue who’s famous for strutting in red floral suits everywhere he goes is spotted in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.

Li was spotted with Malaysian model Wilson Tan walking in the city in red suits sporting McDonald’s logos. They were likely shooting a promotion campaign in the streets of KL.

You might have seen Li’s viral videos on TikTok and Instagram. He would walk around the city while wearing a red floral suit or casual t-shirt and pants, attracting stares and gapes from strangers.

He would usually get a few willing strangers to wear clothes of the same prints and strut the streets together like runway models.

Li was known for his street interview videos before becoming popular for walking in clothes featuring striking, floral patterns.

He allegedly popularised the Chinese hashtag “Let Dongbei Floral pattern conquer the world” (#东北大花开始征服世界了).

His videos were welcomed by netizens who loved how he brought people of different ethnicities together through a fun runway walk in public.

While he wears menswear, he has also included women sporting floral patterns in suits and traditional Chinese dresses in his videos.

Is there a name for the floral pattern?

The loud floral pattern has been known as the Dongbei floral pattern (Dongbei da hua) or the Northeast Big Flower.

Considered China’s national pattern, the Dongbei floral pattern is believed to have originated from northeast China.

The “Peony Phoenix” flowers designed by artist Chen Kebai are said to be the classic illustration of the Northeast Flower designs we see today.

The pattern is commonly found on clothing items such as winter jackets and pyjamas. You might have even seen it on the blanket given by your grandma.

According to Chinanauts, the bright floral patterns are said to be a response to all the white snow during winter in the north. It’s so cold in winter up north that the Chinese locals dreamt of springtime and flowers blooming.

The bright floral patterns became popular allegedly due to cultural appropriation by some Western brands and Chinese celebrities.

Supreme’s Men’s Peacock Jacket in green. Image: Supreme/FB

Patterns similar to the Dongbei floral pattern appeared on Italian high fashion brand Marni’s 2018 Spring Ready-To-Wear collection.

However, the Dongbei floral pattern truly went viral after appearing in Supreme’s 2021 Spring-Summer collection.

The younger Chinese population saw it as “a mix of West and East” and wearing the loud floral pattern is sort of a national pride.

