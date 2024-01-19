New Innovative Platform By Pemimpin GSL And Yayasan Sime Darby Set To Redefine Learning

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

PEMIMPIN GSL, in collaboration with Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) and the Ministry of Education (MOE), proudly introduces LADAP Plus, Malaysia’s first teacher professional development application.

This innovative platform is set to redefine learning for educators nationwide.

Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja’afar, Chairman of YSD, expressed dedication to the initiative.

Beyond advancing capacity-building for teachers, our collaboration with PEMIMPIN GSL and MOE serves as a strategic solution addressing teachers’ Continuing Professional Development (CPD) requirements. By providing educators with the flexibility of time for their professional growth, we aim to empower at least 30,000 teachers and school leaders within the next two years through LADAP Plus. This mobile application will also contribute to an enriched learning experience for students in the age of digital technology, pivotal to the overall enhancement of the education sector in the country. Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja’afar, Chairman of YSD

LADAP Plus, designed to elevate teaching practices, incorporates short videos, quizzes, and gamification elements to enhance the overall learning experience for educators.

Key features include:

● Self-Paced Learning to empower educators with flexible, personalised professional development.

● Rich Content Hub to allow access to a diverse collection of digestible content of over 30 videos, 10 learning modules, and a variety of resources for convenient learning.

● Teacher Networking Opportunity to engage in forums, collaborations, and valuable exchange of insights, refining teaching strategies.

The launch of the LADAP Plus application aligns with the objectives outlined in the Digital Education Policy, which aims to empower educators and school leaders to integrate digital technology into the education ecosystem. This effort indirectly supports the second core of the Digital Education Policy, emphasising the importance of having digitally competent educators. Additionally, the collaboration between MOE, PEMIMPIN GSL, and YSD through the LADAP Plus application is consistent with six strategic cores of the Digital Education Policy: Committed Strategic Partners. Zainal Abas, Director of the Educational Resources and Technology Division, MOE

As a platform offering a wealth of learning resources, LADAP Plus seeks to cultivate a collaborative community among Malaysian educators.

Our venture into the EdTech space is a commitment to advancing education in Malaysia. LADAP Plus is not just an app, it is a catalyst for change, benefiting both teachers and students alike. We believe in empowering educators to create a positive impact on the future of education and we’re confident that through LADAP Plus, teachers will be able to improve their teaching and learning methodologies, ultimately strengthening student outcomes. Cheryl Ann Fernando, Chief Executive Officer of PEMIMPIN GSL

Teachers can kickstart their professional development today by downloading the LADAP Plus application, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more information on LADAP Plus, click here.

