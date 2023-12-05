Anothersole Makes Its Grand Malaysian Debut At Seibu, The Exchange TRX

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

According to the True-Luxury Global Consumer Insight 2023 report from BCG and The Altagamma Foundation, millennials and Gen Zs are expected to make up a whopping 75% of luxury goods shoppers by 2026.

With this in mind, Seibu at The Exchange TRX rolls out the red carpet for new players in the luxury game, and Anothersole from Singapore is making its mark.

(Credit: TRP)

Anothersole is not just another player, they’re carving out a distinct space in the luxury world. While they’ve just stepped onto the Malaysian stage at The Exchange TRX’s Seibu, globally, they’re already making waves as pioneers of timeless, sophisticated, and top-notch goods.

With over 200,000 pairs of shoes sold online in 50 countries since 2016, it’s clear they’ve become a must-have for savvy professionals on the move, and they’re set to be the go-to brand for busy Malaysian professionals who crave both quality and style.

(Credit: TRP)

They’re not just about looking good – they’re on a mission to blend style with sustainability. From responsibly sourced leather to recycled materials and eco-friendly footbeds, they’re ticking all the green boxes.

And it doesn’t stop there – Anothersole’s commitment to being socially conscious shines through in their #Buy1Feed1 program, channeling 10% of their profits to children’s charities worldwide.

(Credit: TRP)

At the core of it, Anothersole is aiming to be your next go-to luxury lifestyle brand in Malaysia, with exciting new releases on the horizon. Oh, and did we mention it’s their birthday? Celebrate with them – they’re offering a BOGO deal (40% OFF second item!) until 31 December 2023.

Want in on the style and sustainability action? Check out Anothersole’s offerings HERE.

