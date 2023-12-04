Meet Lumina, The Vape To Light Up Your Smoke-Free Lifestyle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pods are considered the ultimate vape device for getting your nicotine fix. They’re sleek, simple to use and have been blowing up the vape scene worldwide. But with so many pods out there, it’s easy to find yourself lost in the clouds for choice.

Looking to clear the smoke, Kardinal is stepping in with Lumina—its latest closed-pod device that lets you enjoy a smoke-free lifestyle without compromising on satisfaction and style.

Weighing in at just 19g, the Lumina is slim and tall, and its wide oblong shape makes it comfortable to handle without much thumb twiddling—it’s like having a slightly large cigarette lighter in your hands or holding on to an extra wide pencil.

(Credit: Kardinal)

The Lumina comes with a 450mAh battery that can be fully charged in about 20 minutes with its USB-C charging cable, and can easily last a whole day of use thanks to its super-efficient K6 chip that immensely helps conserve power.

Made to be a game-changer, the Lumina offers long-lasting pleasure and is super easy to use regardless if you’re newly transitioning to e-cigarettes or already a vaping master.

With its button-less design, all you need to do is simply place the Lumina to your lips, inhale gently, and the vaporization process will sort itself out automatically. This makes the Lumina convenient, and unlike most old-school vapes, prevents the risk of overheating in case you push the buttons by accident when you leave it in your bag or pockets.

For added security, the device comes with a built-in ‘child lock’ mode which leaves the device dormant and disabled by tapping on the bottom USB port five times. It is also equipped with a Smart Pace Alert function that will have the device lightly vibrate once you’ve taken 12 puffs within 5 minutes to help you keep an eye on your usage. It will also vibrate when it’s out of e-liquid.

The pod is available in five eye-catching matte finishes: Coral Red, Moss Green, Slate Grey, Champagne Gold, and Oceanic Blue.

(Credit: Kardinal)

The Lumina’s main feature is hinted at in its name as it is adorned with these dual LED strips on its sides that light up as you draw in the flavourful vapours. The lights will glow in a stunning spectrum of colours—kinda’ like having a rainbow in your hands and give off some unique cyberpunk-esque vibes.

The lighting can also be set on ‘standard’ to pulse and display the device’s battery life as you inhale: white for fully charged, blue when it reaches 49% charge, and red when it reaches 25% or when the child lock mode is on. You can cycle through the light settings by tapping on the USB port three times.

The Lumina is made to work exclusively with Kardinal’s latest 2.5ml KSpod single-use disposable e-liquid cartridges—the sixth generation of the brand’s ceraKoil. This means that the Lumina can provide better, more intense flavours to last, smoother airflow and guaranteed satisfaction with every draw. Each cartridge comes with 3% nicotine (by weight) and is available in 25 artisanal flavours to suit your mood and illuminate your palate:

Tobacco

Classic

Light

Beverage

Lemon Cola

Lemon Soda

Lemon Mint Black Tea

Lemonade

Mineral

Southern Peach Iced Tea

Menthol

Mint

Dessert

Mung Bean Ice

White Slush

Taro Ice Cream

Chocolate Mint

Yoghurt

Strawberry Candy

Fruits

Mango

Banana

Guava

Peach

Watermelon

Green Apple

Grape

Mandarin

Lychee

Pineapple

After having tested the Lumina ourselves, we found that the device delivers a gratifying vaping experience just as promised. Whether you’re a mouth-to-lung (MTL) or direct-to-lung (DTL) vaper, you’ll find that the Lumina provides a smooth and fulfilling draw that is flavourful, slightly minty and sweet to the taste—but not so much to make it ‘potong kaki’ sweet! Each KSpod can also last for about two days with average use.

The vapour it produces is marginal and won’t have you drowning in a cloud of mist. Its disposable cartridges make it practical and painless to operate—since you don’t have to get your fingers sticky to top up on e-liquid.

Each inhale also provides a sensible nicotine hit that won’t leave you feeling dizzy or overpowered, and the throat hit is similarly mild, but just tight enough to satisfy your cravings without leaving you choking for air.

So, if you’re looking for a vape that’s simple to use, stylish, and satisfying, you might want to give the Lumina a try. It’s the perfect device to light up your smoke-free lifestyle.

The Lumina is priced at RM75, while the KSpod Lumina retails at RM30. Click here to begin your #KwitSmoking revolution with Kardinal, today!

*Please remember that e-cigarettes are best used as a smoking cessation tool and that the use and sale of products containing nicotine are prohibited for those below the age of 18.

