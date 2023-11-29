Meet Acacia – A Premier Assisted And Independent Senior Living Residence

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pacific Senior Living (PSL), the emerging senior living brand under Columbia Pacific Management Group, has officially unveiled its first-ever senior living residence, Acacia, in Klang, Selangor.

This landmark property was officiated by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today.

Nestled strategically in the heart of Klang and within a short driving distance from Kuala Lumpur city centre, Acacia offers holistic well-being and rejuvenation for senior citizens, with proven expertise and quality of service.

The residence represents a ground-breaking approach to senior living lifestyle, featuring a resort-like ambience, state-of-the-art medical facilities, and premium services meticulously designed for individuals aged 60 and above.

Beyond its idyllic setting, this prime location provides residents with a serene and historically rich environment while ensuring doorstep access to essential amenities and services.

We are thrilled to introduce Acacia, our inaugural purpose built assisted and independent living residence in the vibrant Klang Valley. As Klang moves closer to being recognised as the fourth city in Selangor and 20th in the country, we are confident that Klang will be able to provide families with the necessary services that are efficient, of good quality and of international standards that will supplement the growing demand for innovative senior living solutions within Klang Valley. Carl Nicholas Isaac, CEO of Pacific Senior Living

As part of Pacific Senior Living’s sustainability approach and commitment to climate resilience, Acacia was given a new lease on life from the former 4-star Merrida Hotel, which ceased operations during the MCO.

The multi-storey building boasts a total of 136 meticulously crafted rooms, featuring three distinct layouts spanning from 312 sqft to 592 sqft, which includes Superior, Executive, and Premier Room options.

This cutting-edge residence has been designed with the utmost care, incorporating thoughtful elements like anti-fall furnishings and ergonomic layouts.

The property offers a comprehensive array of amenities, including a swimming pool, heated Jacuzzi, BBQ area, an entertainment room (karaoke and movie room), billiard and mahjong tables, among others. It also hosts specialized facilities such as in-house physiotherapy services and hobby workshops, catering to diverse resident interests and needs.

Pacific Senior Living also proudly introduces Silver Club, an innovative day care service guided by dedicated activities coordinators. It is open every day from 7am to 7pm, ensuring that seniors have access to comprehensive care and engaging activities throughout the week. This unique offering creates a welcoming and engaging environment for seniors, providing a comprehensive experience of activities, socialization, and professional care all conveniently housed in one location.

We have placed paramount emphasis on delivering holistic support for both independent and assisted living, especially for individuals grappling with issues like hearing impairments, significant limitations in their daily routines, and mobility issues. These are evident signals for the necessity of specialised care. In collaboration with Columbia Asia, our strategic healthcare provider, we are committed to ensuring that every resident at Acacia has access to exceptional healthcare and wellness resources right at their doorstep. Carl Nicholas Isaac, CEO of Pacific Senior Living

Acacia offers a diverse range of services that embody Pacific Senior Living’s steadfast dedication to delivering top-tier senior healthcare and holistic well-being.

These services include:

● Pre-medical assessments upon check-in

● Scheduled visits from healthcare professionals

● 24/7 access to experienced and internationally trained Wellness Associates (caregivers) on site who are fully equipped and dedicated to providing exceptional, personalized care to meet each resident’s needs.

● Supervised medication and supplement administration

● Gourmet meals customized to individual nutritional plans meticulously crafted by expert nutritionists

These comprehensive services have been thoughtfully designed to ensure unparalleled comfort and well-being for all residents. Acacia provides a residential package tailored to meet your needs.

To find out more about all the services and offerings, Acacia PSL is currently inviting the public to learn more about the lifestyle and exceptional environment with a first-hand tour.

Explore the early bird promotions when you walk in to experience their inaugural purpose-built assisted and independent living community.

For more information about Pacific Senior Living and Acacia, visit www.pacificseniorliving.com.my.

