WCT Malls Accelerates EV Charging Infrastructure Expansion

In response to the surging trend of electric vehicles (EVs) on the roads, WCT Malls Management Shd Bhd the property investment and mall management business under WCT Holdings Berhad is delighted to announce the installation of additional EV charging stations at its Central and Southern region malls, including Paradigm Mall Petaling Jaya, gateway@klia2, Aeon Bukit Tinggi and Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru by the end of 2023.

This strategic move is aimed at providing unparalleled convenience for the growing community of EV car owners who frequent the malls.

WCT Malls aspires to integrate sustainability and convenience by allowing customers to charge their EVs while enjoying diverse retail offerings, which aligns with the ongoing trends and initiatives in both the retail and automotive industries.

Our commitment to sustainability is deeply embedded in our business ethos. By expanding our EV charging infrastructure, not only are we catering to the evolving needs of our patrons, but we are also contributing to a greener, more sustainable future. Selena Chua, CEO of WCT Malls

Gentari Sdn Bhd through its subsidiary, Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd thrilled to collaborate with WCT Malls in expanding the accessibility of of EV charging stations and infrastructure in Malaysia.

The collaboration aims to further accelerate the green mobility movement, making it easier for EV users to switch to cleaner, greener lifestyle.

We are glad to be able to collaborate with WCT at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru by enabling our unique Shell Reserve & Recharge CVP – that allows EV drivers the ability book and reserve an EV charging bay. At Shell we continue to cement our commitment to be a key enabler in e-mobility via continuous expansion to strategic cities and locations across Malaysia and in the South East Asia region enabling reliable, emission-free travel. Seow Lee Ming, General Manager Mobility, Shell Malaysia

As a testament towards sustainable development, WCT Malls is set to roll out an additional 38 EV charging bays across its malls.

This expansion is expected to bring the total number of EV charging bays from 13 to

51, further enhancing the convenience for environmentally-conscious shoppers.

The initiative reflects WCT Malls’ ongoing commitment to Building Sustainable and Thriving Communities.

By integrating more EV charging stations into their malls, WCT Malls aim to create an ecosystem that not only meets the needs of the present but paves the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future.

