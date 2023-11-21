Sunway Sanctuary Breathes New Life Into Local Retirement Landscape 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Retirement is an inevitable process that everyone goes through. The process, however, can be difficult for some to adjust given the years of dedication one has devoted to realising their professional pursuits.

But thanks to Sunway’s new residence, Sunway Sanctuary, retiring has now never been easier and fun to transition into.

Sunway Sanctuary

Local senior citizens can now look forward to embracing the twilight years of their lives with excitement as a new milestone filled with opportunities for leisure, social engagement, and active living is promised for them at Sunway Sanctuary.

The establishment which is operated by Sunway Health Group, achieves this by promoting the importance of cognitive & physical health and mental well-being.

As Dr Ericson Chia, Health and Wellness Advisor at Sunway Sanctuary, notes, cognitive and physical health is crucial for a fulfilling and rewarding life during retirement.

Sunway Sanctuary

“Cognitive health is the cornerstone of independence, emotional stability, and a sense of self-worth in our golden years. It improves our quality of life, emotional stability, and even financial independence,

“Studies have shown that regular exercise can reduce the risk of developing dementia by up to 30%. It enhances neuroplasticity, memory, executive function, and mood regulation,” he added.

Fun filled curated activities

As such, Sunway Sanctuary is geared towards promoting an active lifestyle that contributes to cognitive vitality and overall quality of life.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

Residents, for example, kick off their day with a wholesome and delicious breakfast, followed by engaging in daily physical exercise. Subsequently, their day is then proceeded with group and individual activities.

Residents can choose to participate in various activities according to their liking, ranging from art classes and board games to swimming and karaoke.

At your convenience

What’s more, the Sunway Sanctuary also promises a list of personalised services. Aside from the thoughtful experiences, residents can also be rest assured that their physical, medical, and mental needs will always be well taken care of by professional caregivers.

Sunway Sanctuary

Residents can expect a list of services that range from health and vital daily checks, counseling, traditional complementary medicine (TCM), and a personalised nutrition and fitness plan.

Plus, access to top-notch healthcare is also minutes away from residents. Hence, residents here can truly focus their time and energy on living out their golden years in a fun, safe, and healthy environment!

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

As the concept of retirement continues to evolve, it is vital to find ways to further enrich the experience for our senior residents. Senior living residences like Sunway Sanctuary can be a good place to start.

To find out more about Sunway Sanctuary or to book an appointment, visit the official website www.sunwaysanctuary.com.my or call +60193130061.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.