Next Stop: New Hotels To Stay In With IHG Hotels & Resorts In Malaysia & Across South East Asia

Looking ahead into 2024 and starting to make some travel plans? Now’s the time to make your New Year’s Trav-olution and there’s no better place to start than with some of the incredible hotels under new brands in familiar destinations that IHG Hotels & Resorts has opened in 2023 and opening in the year ahead.

The world’s leading hotel company already offers more than 6,000 destinations and properties under 19 brands – and the year ahead is seeing new hotel experiences and destinations coming online around in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia.

Here in Malaysia

Holiday Inn Sepang- Airport

Opened in August 2023

Holiday Inn Sepang-Airport is conveniently located a mere 15-min drive from Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The new 252 room hotel is ideal for travellers with an early or late night flight looking for a layover , and motorsports enthusiasts for the annual Moto GP held at the nearby Sepang International Circuit.

In addition to two restaurant and bar, a gymnasium, swimming pool, the hotel also features state-of-the-art ballroom that seats 400 persons. Kids below 12 years old will stay and eat free during their stay, part of Holiday Inn’s signature brand hallmark.

Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park

Malaysia Opening: December 2023

Hotel Indigo will make its debut in the heart of Malaysia’s capital city with Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park, a 180-room property located at the base of the picturesque Bukit Nanas. Greenery from one of the country’s oldest forest reserves woven throughout the hotel, memorable features will include an interactive Green Wall in the lobby and a Secret Garden.

From the use of distinctive local ingredients in its dining selection through to graffiti walls made in collaboration with local artists, Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park promises to provide guests with an inspiring mix of cultures and experiences.

Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre

Opening: December 2023

Located near the city’s major attractions, including the Petronas Twin Towers, shopping districts, and cultural landmarks, Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre serves as the ideal base to explore the wonders of Kuala Lumpur. The hotel features 320 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, Merchants and a rooftop restaurant and bar.

Guests staying in the premium room categories and suites will also enjoy access to the Executive Lounge. There is also over 1,100 square metres of meeting and event space. This is also the first of three Crowne Plaza hotels to open in Malaysia in 2023 and 2024.

Crowne Plaza Penang Straits City

Opening: Q1 2024

The flagship hotel at Straits City in Butterworth – a sustainable high-end mixed-use development located at the waterfront of Butterworth Penang. The development is envisioned as the Future City, the expansive development incorporates green technologies to promote a more sustainable living and spaces designed to encourage interaction, communication and creation.

Nestled within Straits City, the 343-room Crowne Plaza Penang Straits City will offer sweeping views of the Straits of Penang, and a nostalgic Georgetown just over the horizon. Beyond the host of amenities and facilities that will cater to travellers of every disposition, the true strength of the property lies in its integration with Straits City.

Holiday Inn Kuala Lumpur Bangsar

Opening: Q4 2024

Holiday Inn Kuala Lumpur Bangsar will be a new-build hotel and feature 220 rooms and six meeting rooms, the largest of which will hold approximately 400 people. It will also introduce Holiday Inn’s new-generation Open Lobby concept, which will combine public facilities within a single, open cohesive space, creating flexibility for guests, whether they’re looking to eat, relax, work, or have fun. Centrally located at Jalan Maarof and Jalan Bangsar, the hotel is just 350m to the Bangsar LRT station.



Crowne Plaza Kota Kinabalu Waterfront

Opening: Q4 2024



The opening of Crowne Plaza Kota Kinabalu Waterfront will mark the entry of the brand into East Malaysia, and the third to open in Malaysia.

Situated within a 10-minute drive from Kota Kinabalu International Airport, the hotel will be part of a mixed-use development at a prime waterfront location in downtown Kota Kinabalu, sitting amidst high-end residences and a number of dining establishments which offer stunning views of the city’s waterfront.

Facilities will include a rooftop restaurant and bar that overlooks the waterfront promenade, meeting and event space including a ballroom that sits up to 600 persons, an outdoor pool, spa and 24-hour fitness centre.

New regional destinations beyond Malaysia

Regent Hong Kong, China

Opened: June 2023

A legend is reborn on famed Victoria Harbour, when Regent Hong Kong re-emerges later this year from the most extensive transformation in its history. The iconic hotel, previously InterContinental Hong Kong, returns to its Regent heritage (1980-2001) – building upon a legacy of innovation, extraordinary views, service and dining.

Redefining modern luxury, the majestic haven on Kowloon’s harbourfront debuts a serene and soul-rejuvenating aesthetic by Hong Kong-born design visionary Chi Wing Lo – each of its 497 rooms with oasis baths (including 85 suites), envisioned as a Personal Haven of tranquility.

Be immersed in discreet luxury amidst alluring Framed Views of Victoria Harbour, as Regent Experience Agents curate uplifting moments of discovery including mesmerising Day-to-Evening Rituals as the skyline transforms into “A Symphony of Lights”.

At your doorstep, discover Hong Kong’s rich cultural attractions and museums and delve into Tsim Sha Tsui’s vibrant shopping, with local markets alongside luxury emporiums. Within the Taste Gallery, savour innovative, multi-sensory experiences at the two MICHELIN star Yan Toh Heen, Harbourside, the Steak House, NOBU Regent Hong Kong, Lobby Lounge and an indulgent destination bar.

Rebalance both body and mind with a mystical, sensual and stimulating wellness experience at Regent Spa; then soak in the view from the infinity spa pools and feel like you’re floating on Victoria harbour. Inspiring discoveries await.

Hotel Indigo Saigon The City, Vietnam

Opening: Q2 2024

Vietnam’s first Hotel Indigo will boast a central location along District 1’s Ly Tu Trong Street, just six kilometres away from the airport, and one of Ho Chi Minh City’s most timeless neighbourhoods — Ba Son.

Just as no two places are alike, each Hotel Indigo is different. Hotel Indigo Saigon The City, named in homage to the city’s history, will be specially designed to reflect the unique character and stories of its surrounding neighbourhood through thoughtful decor that lends a local touch to its 150 guest rooms. Explore famed attractions in the hotel’s vicinity including the Saigon Opera House.

InterContinental Bangkok Sukhumvit, Thailand

Opening Date: Q4 2023

The new-build InterContinental Bangkok Sukhumvit will be Thonglor’s newest luxury hotel. It is located 30 minutes from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, 15 minutes to QSNCC or BITEC exhibition centre and less than 5 minutes to the nearest BTS and MRT stations that connect to the famous Emquartier and Emporium shopping malls.

The newest addition to the Thonglor district will showcase luxury Thai craftsmanship with its design with 241 guestrooms, including Club InterContinental and a Presidential suite, including BYREDO bath amenities. Other facilities will include two restaurants and three bars, The Spa by Harnn and flexible meeting and event venues with natural daylight.

Regent Bali Canggu, Indonesia

Opening: Q2 2024

Slated to open in Q2 2024, the all-suites-and-villa Regent Bali Canggu will be Regent Hotels & Resorts’ first resort in Indonesia after the acquisition of the brand. The property has been designed by architects WATG, interiors by HBA and landscaping by the award-winning Irish landscape architect, John Pettigrew.

The design concept draws inspiration from contemporary Indonesian fashion and culture, blending traditional motifs with modern aesthetics. Through infusing vibrant colours, rich textiles, and intricate craftsmanship, HBA aimed to create an immersive experience that showcases the diversity and beauty of Indonesia. Influenced by the innovative designs and fusion of traditional and modern elements in Indonesian fashion, its approach embraces creativity, uniqueness, and elegance.

Traditional patterns like batik and local Balinese imagery, are subtly integrated into the interior skin, upholstery, and architectural details. The rich vibrant colour palette reflects the hues found in traditional Indonesian textiles and lush nature, with earth tones, deep blues, lush greens, and bright accents harmoniously creating an inviting luxury atmosphere.

With four restaurants and bars, guests can expect authentic Balinese cuisine and fresh locally sourced produce. The resort will also feature the world’s first Regent Spa, tapping into Bali’s wealth of health and wellness experiences, and includes a hydrotherapy pool and a fitness studio.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels Essentials: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, Garner hotels, avid hotels

Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, Garner hotels, avid hotels Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

