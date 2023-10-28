Haier’s New ‘Smart Living’ Product Lineup Redefines Everyday Life

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Haier Malaysia has just launched nine new products for Malaysian consumers. Designed with the ‘Smart Living’ philosophy, the new products aim to redefine the living experience for Malaysians through enhanced enjoyment, quality, and convenience.

The collection which includes a state-of-the-art refrigerator, advanced washing machines and dryer, TVs, kitchen hood and hob as well as a water heater, was introduced at the HOMEDEC 2023 at KL Convention Centre yesterday.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

“Haier has been evolving in step with our customers to meet their changing lifestyle needs for almost four decades. We are always looking for ways to enhance our customers’ quality of life through innovative high-quality products that provide both comfort and convenience,” said Haier Malaysia Managing Director Fan Jing.

He added, “The ‘Smart Living’ philosophy embodied in our DNA drives the customer-centricity focus of everything we do. We are very excited to expand our product range to elevate the standard of living for all.”

Image: John Tan/TRP

1. HRF-689SI(GE) Refrigerator – Fresher, Safer Food Storage

The first highlight of the new collection is the HRF-689SI (GE) Refrigerator. The Haier HRF-689SI(GE) is a state-of-the-art appliance with advanced technologies for fresher and better food quality.

It features revolutionary anti-bacterial doors, H-DEO Fresh technology, and a Humidity Control System (HCS) Plus to preserve food’s freshness.

Haier Malaysia

The 689L capacity makes it ideal for large families, and its twin inverter technology optimises power consumption, resulting in energy and utility savings. Customers who are interested can purchase them for RM3,789 and it is available for pre-order.

2. HW150 & HW120 Washing Machines – Effortless Laundry for Families

If laundry day is a hassle in your household, you will love the HW150-BP14986ES8 (15kg) and HW120-BP14959S8 (12kg) washing machines. They simplify laundry with Super XL Drums, saving precious time.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

Thanks to Super Inverter technology, they are also gentle on your water and electricity bills. The HW150-BP14986ES8 is a stand-out with Haier’s Hygiene Care System, killing up to 99.99% of bacteria. They are priced at RM3,999 and Rm3,499 respectively.

3. HD100-A2939S Dryer – Professional Results at Home

Now, let’s talk about that fresh-out-of-the-dry-cleaner feeling. Complementing the washing machines, Haier’s HD100-A2939S dryer incorporates I-Refresh technology, using micron-level steam to get your clothes feeling like they have been professionally cleaned.

Haier Malaysia

With Heat Pump technology, it is super energy-efficient, prevents shrinkage, and maintains your clothes’ quality. The HD100-A2939S dryer is available for pre-order at RM5,199.

4. H65C900UX and H98S900UX TVs – Immersive Home Entertainment

The H65C900UX is Haier’s first OLED TV in Malaysia, offering incredible picture quality with Dolby Atmos audio and access to Google TV.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

If you are into bigger screens, the 98” QLED TV H98S900UX is a stunner with its local dimming feature, a 120Hz 4K QLED panel, and Dolby Vision IQ. Both TVs offer an unrivaled visual experience.

They are priced at RM15,999 and RM29,999 respectively.

5. HVQ-795HGBGMY/H Ventilation Hood – Say Goodbye to Kitchen Smog

This one is for cooking enthusiasts. Haier’s HVQ-795HGBGMY/H ventilation hood delivers a breath of fresh air with a 1,900m3/h airflow.

Image: John Peter/TRP

It has an AI Motor and even syncs with your compatible Haier gas hob via Bluetooth. That means it automatically turns on when you start cooking and shuts off after 3 minutes.

6. HCX-Q72TGB Gas Hob – Safer Home Cooking

Speaking of cooking, cooking can now be extra safe and easier – thanks to Haier’s new gas hob, the HCX-Q72TGB. Not only does it come with a 180-minute timer that will automatically alert you with a beeping sound, but it will also automatically shut off the flame.

Haier Malaysia

The HCX-Q72TGB also features a highly durable Copper Burner that provides efficient heat distribution and lasting performance. A cast iron pan is also added to further elevate the sense of protection and safety.

7. EI42E-FP3B(MY) F Series Water Heater – Safe, Quality Showers

Finally, let’s talk about a good shower. The EI42E-FP3B(MY) water heater is designed for safety with shockproof technology that ensures a risk-free shower experience.

Haier Malaysia

It also has a Dual Copper Heating Tube for quicker heating and a 4D AI Thermostat System for precise temperature control. You can snag this water heater for just RM890.

Exclusive Promotion for Malaysians

In conjunction with the product launch, Haier Malaysia offers some fantastic promotions for its customers. You can save up to 50%, get Touch ‘n Go e-wallet credit worth up to RM400, and even score a Sony PlayStation 5!

If you are at HOMEDEC 2023, make sure to swing by Haier’s booth at no. 7A007 in Hall 7, Level 3 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) for more unbeatable deals.

