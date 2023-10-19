Here’s How A Little Shopping Therapy Can Improve Your Life In A Big Way

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Shopping is, for sure, one of Malaysia’s favourite pastimes. Nothing beats the feeling of spending our hard-earned money on the things we want and need, and on purchases big or small. Not only is it a fun and satisfying activity, but when done correctly, shopping can also be super beneficial for our general well-being — so let’s talk shop!

Shopping ke healing?

(Credit: pressfoto via Freepik)

Shopping therapy or retail therapy, is the idea that buying things can make us feel better and act as a healing process to help us overcome bad vibes. Some studies do suggest that shopping can provide therapeutic effects and positively affect our physical, mental and emotional health. It makes our bodies naturally release hormones like dopamine and endorphins, also known as happy chemicals that make us feel joy and excitement. This happy feeling can be triggered whether we’re actually buying something or just window shopping.

There are many healing benefits of shopping

Shopping can be an effective means of coping with negative emotions, as well as reducing stress and anxiety. For example, it can help take the edge off after you’ve experienced a nerve-racking day, or aid in distracting you from any sour note that comes your way. Shopping can be an amusing way of self-rewarding and self-expression. Just think of how satisfying it is to buy yourself something you’ve had your eye on as compensation for all your hard work, or give yourself a confidence boost by letting your personality shine in your purchases. Shopping can equally improve our cognitive abilities, such as memory, attention, and decision-making, as well as arouse creativity. This is because it takes a lot of brain power to do things like calculating your budget, keeping track of all your spending, remembering where the best deals are, and planning what to do with your purchases. Shopping is a fun and healthy way to get some exercise and build meaningful relationships with the ones you care about. Imagine all the legwork you’ll put into browsing around the many malls, street markets and flea fairs around town, and the smile you’ll put on your loved one’s face when you’ve spent some quality time getting them a present.

There’s lots of ways that shopping can be used to make our lives better. So long as it is done in moderation and within our budgets — we don’t wanna become shopaholics now, do we?!

Just remember that if you find yourself making too many unplanned purchases, spending more than you can afford, buying things you don’t need or use, getting buyer’s remorse or feeling guilty and depressed after shopping, then maybe it’s time to lay off the therapy for a bit.

(Credit: jcomp via Freepik)

But, if some shopahealing is what you need, look no further than MR DIY for the best retail therapy experience in town to look for treasures that won’t cost you a fortune!

Big and Small, MR DIY has it all! MR DIY offers a wide range of products of all sizes to fit everyone’s needs at always low prices. Whether you are looking for hardware, household, electrical, stationery, automotive, or DIY supplies, you will find them all at MR DIY.

Kecil & Besar, MR DIY Ada!

We’re pretty sure you’ve seen these big MR DIY billboards around town over the past few months. Well, this is all part of MR DIY’s #KecilBesarMRDIYada campaign to let you know that they have everything you need in-store. No matter if you’re a youthful youngster or an old soul, a gallant guy or a glamorous gal, or looking for something special for your furry friends, MR DIY’s got something for everyone.

MR DIY’s #KecilBesarMRDIYada campaign comes to life with these delightful and offbeat videos that bring a burst of joy as well as spark creativity and caring through their products. So, grab some munchies, hit play, and let the laughter begin!

Also, don’t forget to catch these creative MR DIY digital billboards that cleverly showcase how their small and big items seamlessly fit into our daily lives. Because no matter the situation, MR DIY has the solution!

But wait, there’s more! MR DIY goes all out with larger-than-life installations that give Malaysians the perfect humongous backdrop for those Instagram-worthy moments. The largest of them all is the colossal INFLATABLE IRON that’s floating on the Titiwangsa Lake in Kuala Lumpur.

Standing at 16 meters tall, this gigantic installation is officially recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as The Largest Inflatable Iron and will be one of many big things that MR DIY is putting up around Klang Valley for the month of October during the #KecilBesarMRDIYada campaign.

And just so you know, these enormous installations will also be making their way across the country. So click here to find out where they’ll be and have your very own DIY-licious adventure to catch em’ all and make your family and friends go, “Wow!” over your amazing pics and vids.

#KecilBesarChallenge

MR DIY dares you to a duel of proportions! Join MR DIY’s #KecilBesarChallenge and test their claims to find anything you need in any size you want — whether it’s as tiny as a thumbtack or as large as a lorry!

MR DIY’s #KecilBesarChallenge will be taking place from 17 October to 16 November. So check out the steps below and let MR DIY help solve your sizing problems!

MR DIY has many more exciting activities in store for everyone til the end of 2023. So, click here or follow MR DIY on their Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram page for more details!

